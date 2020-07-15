Over 90 partners already integrate hardware, software and applications into IGEL platform; new program expected to double partnerships by 2021, creating an ecosystem for endless possibilities

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, July 15, 2020 — IGEL, the edge OS leader for cloud workspaces, today announced the launch of IGEL Ready, a new program that opens up the company’s core enterprise software for any technology partner to integrate and validate their products. Technologies from over 90 companies are already integrated within IGEL’s platform — including Microsoft, Citrix and Zoom, and that number is expected to double by 2021 with the freedom afforded by IGEL Ready. Ultimately, the program creates an ecosystem where customers can consider compatible devices and applications across a range of categories, quickly deploy to their virtual desktop or cloud workspace, and securely access from any device equipped with IGEL software.

The news comes at a critical juncture for IT. Widespread cloud migration and a surging distributed workforce have transformed how enterprises manage and secure endpoints, fueling demand for virtual apps, desktops and cloud workspaces. In 2019, Microsoft invigorated the market with the long-awaited launch of Windows Virtual Desktop, which publicly embraced Linux at the endpoint.

These conditions are driving growth and leadership for IGEL, which recognized early on that its edge operating system and management tools could help businesses migrate to the cloud overnight. When installed with IGEL OS, any x86-64 device — including Windows desktops, laptops, HP or Dell Wyse thin clients and MacBook devices — can connect to any cloud, including AWS, Azure, Citrix and VMware. With IGEL, enterprises can easily repurpose existing hardware and manage thousands of endpoints from a single interface, all with the added security of a lightweight, read-only Linux OS.

“The timing is right for IGEL,” said Jed Ayres, CEO, IGEL. “Over a decade ago, we saw an open opportunity in the market with the growth of the cloud and virtual desktops. We decided to shift focus and perfect our simple, yet powerful edge operating system, ultimately positioning IGEL for tremendous growth. Today, we’re entering a new era as we transition to an open platform that’s primed for partner integration.”

IGEL has emerged as a leading voice on the edge, and a trusted partner to enterprises. In 2018, the company crossed the $100M revenue threshold, and today is seeing demand skyrocket as remote work rapidly transforms modern life.

With the IGEL Ready program, businesses can now tap IGEL’s prolific partner network with even greater confidence to provide employees with the most essential tools and capabilities to do their jobs securely and effectively. In its 20-year history, IGEL has fostered relationships with some of the biggest names in hardware and software, including Amazon, AMD, Intel, VMware and Cisco. In 2019, IGEL was announced as the first Linux-based OS certified for Windows Virtual Desktop.

For technology partners, IGEL Ready presents a compelling opportunity to share their products with a growing, relevant market and provide a heightened experience for customers.

“For 20 years, Citrix and IGEL have worked closely together to deliver simple, smart and secure solutions to our mutual customers,” said Pratik Shah, Director of Product Management at Citrix. “Now, we’re excited to expand our partnership with the launch of IGEL Ready to ensure that our validated solutions can be easily identified, and that our customers can be assured they are running the most up-to-date versions that have been tested for performance and interoperability.”

IGEL Ready is now accepting applications from any hardware, software or peripheral company interested in integrating and verifying their technology with IGEL. The company is already working with more than 150 partners to introduce them to the program, including Goliath Technologies, Lakeside Software, LG Business Solutions, Liquidware, Login VSI, PrinterLogic, Sennheiser, Tehama, Cherry, ControlUp, deviceTRUST, Fluendo, Tricerat, SecMaker, OnLogic, Systec & Solutions, BUURST, Channel Mechanics, Veridium and EPOS.

After meeting specific hardware and software requirements to ensure compatibility, the applications will be featured on the customer-facing IGEL Ready Showcase under eight categories:

Cloud Workspaces / VDI / DaaS

Communication and collaboration

Software and applications

Endpoints

Peripherals and others

Printers and scanners

Security

Analytics

By participating in the program, partners will be able to reach over 3,000,000 IGEL OS-powered endpoints, more than 17,000 IGEL customers and thousands of resellers.

To learn more and start the application process, visit igel.com/partners/technology-partners/

To explore the IGEL Ready ecosystem of solutions, visit igel.com/ready

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company’s world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86-64 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL’s German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry’s best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

