Shows how IGEL OS Offers Cost-Effective, Secure Solution for Windows Virtual Desktop

Reading, UK. January 10th, 2020 – IGEL, provider of a next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced its sponsorship and attendance at Microsoft Ignite The Tour London (Jan 16/17th) to demonstrate how its Linux-based IGEL OS supports Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop customers to centrally manage, control and secure thousands of endpoint devices and provide users with the best Windows 10 experience.

As a supporting vendor for Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop value-added partner program “early adopters,” IGEL is one of the first recommended Microsoft ecosystem partners for customers deploying Windows Virtual Desktop at scale.

Purpose-built for enterprise access to virtual and cloud-powered environments of all types, IGEL OS is ideally suited to be the edge OS for environments accessing Windows through a centrally managed data centre or cloud deployment. When used with Windows Virtual Desktop, IGEL OS and IGEL Universal Management Suite standardise endpoints and provide for adaptive configuration and granular control, while giving users a familiar, trouble-free workspace. IGEL OS is also hardware-agnostic, supporting any x86 machine so enterprises can extend the life of ageing hardware while standardising a heterogeneous device estate with simple to manage policy control and increased endpoint security.

“IGEL is directly aligned with Windows Virtual Desktop technology initiatives, making customer adoption easier, faster and lower cost,” said Simon Townsend, IGEL Global CMO. “Sponsoring and attending Microsoft Ignite The Tour provides us with a fantastic opportunity to show enterprises how they can remove the headache of endpoint security and management costs by deploying IGEL’s next-gen edge OS for simple, smart and secure access to Windows Virtual Desktops.”

IGEL can be found at Stand 401 at Microsoft Ignite The Tour London on January 16-17th at ExCel London. IGEL is also sponsoring the Stockholm and Amsterdam event and two US legs of Microsoft Ignite The Tour. For more information about using IGEL OS with Windows Virtual Desktop, read the solution brief, “Fall in Love with Windows All Over Again.”

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company’s world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL’s German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry’s best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

