Powered by the AMD Ryzen™ Embedded R1505G system-on-chip, IGEL UD3 offers advanced security and connectivity options, and versatility that empowers users across all industries to achieve a secure, high performance computing experience

Reading, UK. Feb. 6, 2020 – IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, announced the newly updated IGEL UD3 (Universal Desktop model 3) endpoint powered by the AMD Ryzen™ Embedded R1505G system-on-chip (SoC). A versatile endpoint for accessing virtualised apps, desktops, and cloud workspaces, IGEL UD3 is designed to offer a high-performance computing experience that drives productivity and collaboration across all industries.

IGEL UD3

“We are proud to be collaborating with AMD on the launch of the new generation of the IGEL UD3,” said Matthias Haas, CTO, IGEL. “We have enjoyed a very long and successful relationship with AMD, and found the AMD Ryzen Embedded R1505G SoC processor to be the best option for providing our customers with fast and secure access to their cloud workspaces.”

Optimised for Productivity, Flexibility and Efficiency

Leveraging the powerful AMD Ryzen Embedded R1505G SoC with Radeon™ Vega 3 Graphics and extensive connectivity options, IGEL UD3 provides a secure, high performance computing experience for a broad range of demanding tasks across all industries.

Key features available with IGEL UD3 include integrated WiFi and Bluetooth. Both features are optional and this is the first time IGEL has them integrated into its endpoint hardware. Additional configurable connectivity options designed to offer flexibility, seamless integration and ease of use across a broad range of use cases include integrated smart card readers and VESA mount. IGEL UD3 also features support for two 4K displays, SuperSpeed USB Type-C™ and standard legacy ports for convenience and productivity.

“One of the things we are most excited about with the new UD3 offering is the optimisation of the processor for maximum energy efficiency,” said Haas. “Conserving energy is important to us. That’s why we are the only endpoint device manufacturer to have taken an extra step to implement a customised version of the AMD Ryzen Embedded R1505G SoC, which has a low 10W TDP at 2.0GHz base and up to 2.7GHz boost frequency.”[1]

Secure “Chain of Trust” Safeguards Cloud Workspaces

IGEL and AMD have extended the secure “chain of trust” which extends all the way to the target server or cloud, with a step before the Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) boot, to include the AMD Secure Processor technology, a hardware-based security processor built right into the AMD Ryzen Embedded R1505G SoC. Putting the protection right on the processor, this integration leverages a dedicated security system, initiating IGEL’s secure chain of trust at the physical hardware layer.

The AMD Ryzen Embedded processor checks whether the UEFI binary is cryptographically signed by IGEL, verifying if the UEFI binary is authentic and not manipulated. The UEFI then checks the bootloader for a UEFI Secure Boot signature. Next, the bootloader checks the IGEL OS Linux kernel, and if the OS partitions signatures on disk are correct, IGEL OS is initiated and the partitions are mounted. Finally, for users connecting to a VDI or cloud environment, access software such as Citrix Workspace App or VMware Horizon 7 checks the certificate of the connected server, creating a complete “chain of trust.”

“We are pleased to work together with IGEL to integrate this low power AMD Ryzen Embedded R1505G into the newly optimised generation of IGEL UD3,” said Stephen Turnbull, director of product management and business development, Embedded Solutions, AMD. “Together, AMD Ryzen Embedded processors and IGEL endpoints offer advanced performance, power efficiency and security features that begin where it all starts – at the processor level.”

New UD3 the First IGEL Hardware to Feature Teradici’s PCoIP Ultra™

Though IGEL OS has supported PCoIP Ultra since June 2019, the IGEL UD3 is the first IGEL endpoint hardware to be optimised for remote cloud connectivity with Teradici’s PCoIP Ultra Software Client for Linux. With PCoIP Ultra and the UD3, end-users benefit from greater flexibility of choice with the ability to securely connect with Teradici Cloud Access Software for a rich, high-fidelity user experience to any cloud, including AWS (including Amazon WorkSpaces), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

Availability and Support

IGEL UD3 is part of IGEL’s family of Universal Desktop™ endpoints, and designed for virtual desktops and cloud workspace environments. IGEL UD3 with the AMD Ryzen Embedded R1505G SoC will be generally available starting in May 2020 through IGEL’s network of Platinum- and Gold-level Partners, Authorized IGEL Partners (AIPs) and resellers.

For more information on the IGEL UD3 with the AMD Ryzen Embedded R1505G SoC, read the solution brief "AMD and IGEL optimize the AMD Ryzen™ embedded R1505G system-on-chip for the IGEL UD3". For more information on IGEL OS, visit https://www.igel.com/igel-os-universal-desktop-operating-system/.

[1] Max boost for AMD Ryzen processors is the maximum frequency achievable by a single core on the processor running a bursty single-threaded workload. Max boost will vary based on several factors, including, but not limited to: thermal paste; system cooling; motherboard design and BIOS; the latest AMD chipset driver; and the latest OS updates.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, Ryzen, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

