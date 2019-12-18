Companies Partner to Offer Efficient Access to Server-Based Applications and Legacy Host Systems

Reading, UK. Dec. 18, 2019 – IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, and Ericom Software, a leader in secure web and application access solutions, today announced an expanded partnership focused on delivering modern and secure access to server-based applications and legacy host systems. As a result of the agreement, Ericom’s PowerTerm® terminal emulation solution, part of its portfolio of remote application access and remote browser isolation solutions, has been embedded into IGEL OS and integrated with IGEL software-defined endpoints, giving mutual customers secure and seamless access to legacy applications through an easy-to-use, intuitive graphical user interface (GUI).

“Many customers across industry sectors including retail, manufacturing, and transportation and logistics, continue to rely on legacy host systems and applications and need to access those applications simply and seamlessly,” said Simon Townsend, Chief Marketing Officer, IGEL. “With our extended Ericom partnership, IGEL is asserting its commitment to companies that want to simplify and extend legacy access functionality while improving endpoint manageability and control. By integrating Ericom PowerTerm technology with IGEL OS and IGEL endpoint devices we are helping these customers meet their security and access needs with a modern solution that is both secure and productive.”

Ericom PowerTerm terminal emulator solutions are available in multiple software editions to support the host, security, server, and productivity needs of any environment. Embedded in IGEL software-defined endpoints, Ericom PowerTerm streamlines terminal emulation workflows, automating repetitive tasks, and freeing valuable time.

Ericom PowerTerm's terminal display emulation mirrors the display of the chosen host terminal, presenting host applications exactly as they appear on an actual terminal. Once the endpoint device connects to a host computer, you can perform all host operations as if the endpoint device is an actual host terminal. See more information here: https://www.ericom.com/powerterm/embedded-thin-clients

“Together, IGEL and Ericom are meeting the modern needs of enterprises who rely on legacy host systems for mission critical processes,” said David Canellos, President and CEO, Ericom Software. “By integrating our Ericom PowerTerm terminal emulation solution with IGEL OS and IGEL software-defined endpoint hardware we are giving our mutual customers a simplified solution for the secure, fast, and reliable access they need to applications and data residing on a broad range of hosts.”

IGEL OS is purpose-built for enterprise access to virtual and server-based environments of all types, including legacy host systems. Featuring embedded Ericom PowerTerm software, IGEL software-defined endpoints provide an efficient, secure and low-cost solution for robust access to legacy applications.

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company’s world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL’s German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry’s best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

About Ericom Software

Ericom Software provides businesses with secure access to the web and corporate applications, in the cloud and on-premises, from any device or location. Leveraging innovative isolation capabilities and multiple secure access technologies, Ericom’s solutions ensure that devices and applications are protected from cybersecurity threats, and users can connect to only the specific resources they are authorized to access.

Ericom’s platform of browser isolation, remote access, secure connectivity, mobility, and virtualization technologies enhances cybersecurity and productivity while reducing cost and complexity for tens of thousands of businesses and millions of end-users worldwide. The company has offices in the US, UK, and EMEA, and a global network of distributors and partners.

For more information about Ericom and its products, visit www.ericom.com. You can also follow Ericom Software on our blog, as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

###

IGEL Media Contact:

Tom Herbst

Tel: +44 (0)7768 145571

Email: tom@ambergroup.net