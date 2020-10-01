UK public sector organizations achieve maximum value when procuring cloud services from select suppliers

LONDON, 1st October 2020 – Global cloud communications software and solutions provider IMImobile PLC, today announced that it has been named as a supplier on the Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) G-Cloud 12 framework.

CCS supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2019/20, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth over £1bn, supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

The CCS digital marketplace provides UK public sector organizations with a fast and compliant way to procure cloud-based technology that avoids lengthy tender processes. As public sector organizations face unprecedented challenges, the ability to quickly roll out technology solutions at scale is critical.

Jay Patel, Chief Executive at IMImobile, commented, “We are pleased to have been approved by the G-Cloud framework which enables public sector organizations to easily find and purchase our core platform and applications. Given the current circumstances, digital transformation initiatives within the public sector are more important than ever and the ability to procure innovative solutions quickly, with the confidence that suppliers have met stringent government security standards, is absolutely crucial.”

From 28th September, organizations can now access IMImobile’s full suite of products from the G-Cloud 12 framework. IMImobile already works with many public sector organizations across the UK including NHS trusts, local councils and housing associations.

IMImobile’s products listed on the Digital Marketplace can be accessed via this link: https://www.digitalmarketplace.service.gov.uk/g-cloud/search?q=imimobile&lot=cloud-software

– ENDS –

For further information please contact:

IMImobile PLC

Nicole Buckfield, Content & Communications Manager

Nicole.buckfield@imimobile.com

Tel: +44 (0)7852 566226

About IMImobile PLC

IMImobile is a communications software provider whose solutions enable enterprises to automate digital customer communications and interactions to improve customer experience and reduce operating costs.

IMImobile's enterprise cloud communications software platform orchestrates customer interactions, connecting existing business systems with digital communications channels. Organisations that trust us to deliver smarter digital customer engagement include Hermes, Centrica, AA, O2, EE, BT, Vauxhall, Vodafone, MTN, three of the major retail banks in the UK and public-sector organisations globally.

IMImobile is headquartered in London with offices across the UK, Hyderabad, Toronto, Florida, Dubai and Johannesburg and has over 1,100 employees worldwide. IMImobile is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market with the TIDM code IMO.