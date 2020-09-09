Verified Calls improve answer rates, instill consumer trust and reduce scams and frauds

LONDON, 9th September 2020 – Global cloud communications software and solutions provider IMImobile PLC, today announced that it is part of Google’s program for Verified Calls. Verified Calls enables brands to increase consumer trust and improve call answer rates by helping people understand the identity of a business calling them.

Verified Calls

Consumers still rely on phone calls to communicate with businesses, especially for complex customer service enquiries. Businesses therefore spend $1.3 trillion on 265 billion customer service calls each year[1] yet 87% users will not answer the phone unless they recognize the callers' number[2] as fraudulent calls continue to be a significant issue.

Verified Calls solves this problem by displaying the verified identity and branding of the business as and when the call arrives on a consumer’s device. Furthermore, the purpose of the call is also displayed providing additional context to consumers. Verified calls increase consumer trust and reduce customer service costs by reducing the number of unanswered calls.

Sudarshan Dharmapuri, EVP Products at IMImobile, commented, “We’re excited to now support Verified Calls and be part of Google’s program. Verified calls reduce friction and establish trust in business-to-consumer interactions, a theme that is central to our value proposition. We are delighted, to learn and build with the technology, influence the roadmap, and offer this additional capability to our customers.”

Verified Calls is a feature on Google’s Phone app, which comes pre-loaded on many Android phones and will be available for download starting later this week. Verified Calls is initially rolling out in the US, Mexico, Brazil, Spain and India, with more countries to come. Brands can get more information on the Verified Calls website or can contact us today to get started: https://imimobile.com/contact

[1] https://www.ibm.com/blogs/watson/2017/10/how-chatbots-reduce-customer-service-costs-by-30-percent/

[2] https://truecaller.blog/2019/04/17/truecaller-insights-2019-us-spam-phone-scam-report/#more-6066

About IMImobile PLC

IMImobile is a communications software provider whose solutions enable enterprises to automate digital customer communications and interactions to improve customer experience and reduce operating costs.

IMImobile's enterprise cloud communications software platform orchestrates customer interactions, connecting existing business systems with digital communications channels. Organisations that trust us to deliver smarter digital customer engagement include Hermes, Centrica, AA, O2, EE, BT, Vauxhall, Vodafone, MTN, three of the major retail banks in the UK and public-sector organisations globally.

IMImobile is headquartered in London with offices across the UK, Hyderabad, Toronto, Florida, Dubai and Johannesburg and has over 1,100 employees worldwide. IMImobile is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market with the TIDM code IMO.