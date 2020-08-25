WhatsApp will improve the customer experience for a variety of automotive services

LONDON, 25th August 2020 – Global cloud communications software and solutions provider IMImobile PLC, today announced that Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has integrated WhatsApp Business as part of their customer communication strategy. Using WhatsApp, TKM wanted to streamline customer engagement for inquiring about new car purchases, providing breakdown support, sharing the business’s COVID-19 initiatives, and more.

The WhatsApp Business solution enables businesses to connect with 2 billion users across 180 countries in a simple, reliable way to send high-value transactional notifications and provide customer support. As an approved WhatsApp Business solution provider, IMImobile enables enterprises to seamlessly integrate WhatsApp Business through IMIconnect, its Enterprise CPaaS (Communications Platform-as-a-Service) offering, to drive engagement through context-aware messaging and automate customer journeys connected to services across the business.

TKM will use WhatsApp Business to better communicate with its customers. The channel will be used for booking test drives, product discovery through sending brochures and videos, service appointment management, roadside assistance, submitting customer feedback, and more. As an asynchronous channel, WhatsApp is convenient for consumers and allows customer service agents to simultaneously handle multiple conversations. To build consumer trust, TKM will have a verified business profile on WhatsApp.

Chaitanya Devalapally, EVP APAC at IMImobile, commented, “WhatsApp Business offers a new and more convenient way for consumers to communicate with brands. TKM has recognized the importance of embracing newer digital communication channels to automate customer interactions and reduce operational costs. Conversational customer engagement, service and support present a huge opportunity for businesses, more so now than ever. We look forward to working with TKM to further optimize its customer experience.”

“We are excited to now support the world’s most popular messaging app. WhatsApp gives us a powerful way to connect with new and existing customers through a channel they use every day,” said Mr. Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, TKM. “Through WhatsApp, we can easily share content and provide services that enable Toyota customers to take care of their vehicle, manage services, drive safely, and learn about our products. IMImobile has been instrumental in helping us to launch this new conversational experience that reflects TKM’s commitment to innovation.”

For more information about WhatsApp Business please click here: https://imimobile.com/solutions/whatsapp-business

– ENDS –

For further information please contact:

IMImobile PLC

Nicole Buckfield, Corporate Communications Manager

Nicole.buckfield@imimobile.com

Tel: +44 (0)7852 566226

About IMImobile PLC

IMImobile is a communications software provider whose solutions enable enterprises to automate digital customer communications and interactions to improve customer experience and reduce operating costs.

IMImobile's enterprise cloud communications software platform orchestrates customer interactions, connecting existing business systems with digital communications channels. Organisations that trust us to deliver smarter digital customer engagement include Hermes, Centrica, AA, O2, EE, BT, Vauxhall, Vodafone, MTN, three of the major retail banks in the UK and public-sector organisations globally.

IMImobile is headquartered in London with offices across the UK, Hyderabad, Toronto, Florida, Dubai and Johannesburg and has over 1,100 employees worldwide. IMImobile is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market with the TIDM code IMO.