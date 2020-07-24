WhatsApp will be used to improve customer experience for booking test drives

LONDON, 24th July 2020 – Global cloud communications software and solutions provider IMImobile PLC, announced that Mercedes-Benz India has integrated WhatsApp Business as part of its customer communications strategy. Mercedes-Benz now uses WhatsApp to streamline the test drive booking process and provide information about the latest vehicle models via their customers’ preferred communication channel.

The WhatsApp Business solution enables businesses to connect with 2 billion users in a simple, reliable, and private way across 180 countries worldwide. As an approved WhatsApp Business solution provider, IMImobile enables enterprises to seamlessly integrate WhatsApp Business into their customer communications strategies and drive engagement through intelligent and context-aware messaging.

Mercedes Benz has started using WhatsApp Business to send vehicle brochures to customers, allow them to book test drives and receive service updates. Using WhatsApp’s rich media capabilities, Mercedes-Benz is able to easily send PDF brochures, video links and interactive messages with emojis to customers providing a better user experience.

Santosh Iyer, Vice-President, Sales & Marketing at Mercedes-Benz India, commented: “We pride ourselves in our continuous endeavours to provide the best service experience possible for our customers. New channels such as WhatsApp Business offer endless possibilities for improving the purchase, post-sales support and customer service journeys. With the current challenges related to the pandemic, we already have witnessed a significant shift in the customers’ mindset towards online purchase, and accordingly we have launched our digital initiative #MercFromHome. This initiative allows customers to have an end-to-end buying experience through digital channels without needing to visit a showroom. We expect the new WhatsApp service will help us in further accelerating this initiative and enhance customer experience journey even more.”

To build consumer trust and allow Mercedes-Benz customers to verify that they are interacting with an official account, Mercedes-Benz uses a verified business profile on WhatsApp. As an asynchronous channel, WhatsApp is convenient for consumers and improves productivity for businesses by allowing customer service agents to simultaneously handle multiple conversations.

Chaitanya Devalapally, EVP APAC at IMImobile, commented, “WhatsApp Business offers a new and more convenient way for consumers to communicate with brands. Mercedes-Benz has recognized the importance of embracing newer digital communication channels to automate customer interactions and reduce operational costs. Conversational customer engagement, service and support present a huge opportunity for businesses, more so now than at any other time. We look forward to working with Mercedes-Benz to further optimize its customer experience.”

For more information about WhatsApp Business please click here: https://imimobile.com/solutions/whatsapp-business .

