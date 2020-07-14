IMImobile recognized as 1 of only 7 technology providers in both Real-Time Interaction Management and Mobile Engagement Automation categories

LONDON, 14 July 2020 – Global cloud communications software and solutions provider IMImobile PLC, today announced that it has been named in both the Now Tech: Real-Time Interaction Management, Q2 2020 Report and the Now Tech: Mobile Engagement Automation, Q2 2020 Report published by Forrester Research, Inc.

The Forrester Now Tech: Real-Time Interaction Management (RTIM) Report includes technology providers that are able to orchestrate contextually relevant customer experiences for businesses. Positioned in the mid-size category, IMImobile’s customer interaction management suite enables businesses to provide their customers with seamless experiences across channels through powerful personalization, automation and orchestration. This allows enterprises to meet and exceed customer expectations, reduce costs and increase customer lifetime value.

IMImobile is also positioned in the large vendor category in the Forrester Now Tech: Mobile Engagement Automation (MEA) Report. This report features technology providers who enable businesses to utilize real-time and contextual insights to engage customers on mobile channels across end-to-end customer journeys.

Sudarshan Dharmapuri, EVP Products at IMImobile, commented: “Now more than ever, it’s crucial that businesses interact with their customers as effortlessly as people interact with friends and family – using any channel, anywhere and at any time. We’re proud to have been recognized by Forrester in both of these reports which we believe demonstrates the breadth and depth of the capabilities of our customer interaction management suite of products.”

IMImobile helps businesses manage, automate and orchestrate customer interactions across 10+ communication channels including Apple Business Chat, RCS and WhatsApp. These new channels signal a new era for customer engagement by enabling businesses to provide rich customer experiences while reducing costs through automation.

About IMImobile PLC

IMImobile is a communications software provider whose solutions enable enterprises to automate digital customer communications and interactions to improve customer experience and reduce operating costs.

IMImobile's enterprise cloud communications software platform orchestrates customer interactions, connecting existing business systems with digital communications channels. Organisations that trust us to deliver smarter digital customer engagement include Hermes, Centrica, AA, O2, EE, BT, Vauxhall, Vodafone, MTN, three of the major retail banks in the UK and public-sector organisations globally.

IMImobile is headquartered in London with offices across the UK, Hyderabad, Toronto, Florida, Dubai and Johannesburg and has over 1,100 employees worldwide. IMImobile is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market with the TIDM code IMO.