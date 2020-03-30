The government has announced commitments as agreed with the telecoms industry to support and protect vulnerable consumers

London, UK, 30 March 2020 – The Independent Networks Co-operative Association (INCA) has expressed its support for the measures announced by the government in agreement with the telecommunications industry to protect consumers during the COVID-19 international health crisis.

“At a time when all reaches of the country are affected by this hugely unfortunate situation, it is as important now as it has ever been for national cooperation and support,” said INCA CEO Malcolm Corbett. “INCA and its members fully support the efforts of the government and the industry to ensure everyone can access broadband services, especially as the country adheres to the vital ’Stay at Home’ advice to protect the NHS and save lives at this critical time."

Commitments include providing support and giving fair treatment to vulnerable customers struggling to pay bills, removing caps on data packages, and ensuring access to alternative communication if priority repairs can’t be carried out for vulnerable and self-isolating customers.

For support and advice during the COVID-19 crisis, INCA has announced a helpline for members and non-members. The helpline will be open between the hours of 10am and 4pm on 0330 113 2074 and address issues faced by the industry.

For information about the helpline, as well as alternative support offered by INCA such as its Everything Online - Using Collaborative Working Tools advice and tips package for transitioning to remote working, please contact Gill Williams at gill.williams@inca.coop.



For more information about INCA, please visit: www.inca.coop/.

