IONITY shareholders and BlackRock’s Global Renewable Power platform* invest a combined €700 million to accelerate IONITY's expansion across Europe

Number of IONITY high-power charging points will more than quadruple

BlackRock’s Global Renewable Power platform is the first non-OEM to join IONITY’s shareholders, including BMW Group, Ford Motor Company, Hyundai Motor Group with KIA, Mercedes-Benz AG and Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche

IONITY, Europe's leading high-power charging network - open to drivers of all electric vehicle brands - today announces a combined €700 million investment from its current shareholders and new partner the BlackRock Global Renewable Power platform.

It will enable IONITY to increase the number of high-power 350kW charging points to 7,000 by 2025 – all delivering 100% renewable energy for both emission-free and carbon neutral driving. The new charging points will be situated on motorways, near major cities and along busy trunk roads. Future locations will be built with a higher average of six to twelve charging points. Furthermore, existing sites with high charging demand will be upgraded with additional charging points. These measures will enhance the customers' charging experience and make sure that the IONITY network is prepared for the increasing demand for EV charging.

IONITY was founded in 2017 to play a significant role in shaping the future of mobility. The company now operates more than 1,500 charging points along European motorways in 24 countries.

"The entry of BlackRock as a shareholder and the commitment of our current shareholders underline IONITY's attractiveness for investors and confirm the strength of our strategy. The trust and investment of all shareholders will accelerate IONITY's growth, the expansion of our high-power charging network across Europe and more broadly, the decarbonisation of the mobility sector" commented Dr Michael Hajesch, CEO of IONITY.

David Giordano, Global Head of Renewable Power at BlackRock commented: “Electric vehicle charging infrastructure is vital to achieve a net zero future. IONITY is one of Europe’s leading EV charging networks, bringing together auto industry pioneers to create a seamless experience for emission-free driving across Europe. We are delighted to be supporting their growth ambition and providing our clients with access to an innovative company that is powering the clean energy transition."

As part of the network expansion, IONITY plans to increasingly acquire its own properties and depending on the location, build and operate its own service stations. Furthermore, the company will take customer experience to a new level with its ‘Oasis’ concept.

* The participation of the group is subject to regulatory approvals by the relevant authorities.

For further information please contact press@ionity.eu or visit www.ionity2025.eu