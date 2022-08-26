26 August 2022, London and Aberdeen, UK: IOTICS and Optimal have announced a strategic partnership, combining Optimal’s Asset Reliability as a Service (ARaaS) with IOTICS’ next-gen data ecosystem enablement technology.

With the increasing cost of maintenance, asset downtime and functional failures, the IOTICS-Optimal partnership brings together skills and experience in asset performance management, focusing on optimising operations, while increasing asset reliability. It brings together technology that enables the secure, selective sharing of data across enterprise boundaries, necessary to deliver the right insights to the right individuals at the right time.

Data driven maintenance strategies are vital for enterprises under pressure to increase reliability, optimise performance and extract value from assets for longer with greater confidence. The new partnership will enable asset owners to get the most from their assets, leveraging insights from across their operations using a blend of physical and digital solutions as part of the ARaaS proposition.

With in-depth experience in utilities, infrastructure, oil & gas and transportation, the partnership is leveraging asset management expertise alongside secure, evolving data ecosystems to increase the efficiency and ROI of assets, grow companies’ bottom lines and identify operational opportunities in real time.

Enterprises are facing unprecedented generational challenges, decarbonising supply chains, meeting net-zero regulations, developing increased resilience, maximising return on investment of assets and increasingly innovating new service offerings. These challenges can only be met through the effective use of data, which has been shared securely across trusted cooperative ecosystems.

IOTICS’ patented technology complements Optimal’s capabilities in Enterprise Asset Performance Management. This ensures that the right data, at the right time, in the right context can be shared with the right people – without compromising security or control – to deliver asset management and reliability goals.

Enhancing existing OT/IT systems with IOTICS technology and Optimal’s services will enable data to become Findable, Accessible, Interoperable and Reusable (FAIR), rapidly delivering ROI, reducing operational costs and providing scalable building blocks for enterprise data and asset management strategies, without architectural rework.

Gemma Beard, Head of partnerships at IOTICS, said, “With this partnership we are looking forward to enabling Optimal’s subject matter expertise in the asset management space with our technology, to provide interoperable right-time data for their ARaaS proposition and further broaden our ecosystem of partners.”

Optimal is a worldwide Physical Asset Management Strategy implementation partner, specialising in developing and delivering enterprise asset performance and management solutions focused on optimising operations whilst increasing asset reliability.

Alisdair Cook Director – UK & Europe at Optimal, said, “Optimal are thrilled to be adding IOTICS to our collective of carefully selected partners. Digital Twins are the present and the future in asset intensive industries, and to be able to bring a solution with the capability of IOTICS alongside our expertise in how to get the best value from asset data is exciting, both for us and the industry. ARaaS delivers ongoing value to our clients and underpinning this with technology like IOTICS means our services are for the now, tomorrow and beyond.”

About IOTICS

IOTICS is changing the way the world uses and shares data. Our cyber-physical fabric architecture delivers secure selective data sharing across a decentralized ecosystem, flexibly evolving with your needs. IOTICS patented technology, IOTICSpace, is enabling enterprises to unlock the value data across their ecosystems of assets, places and people.

Founded in 2014 out of Cambridge, growing recognition of the crucial role of data interactions between partners has driven enterprise and channel adoption globally.

For more information, visit www.iotics.com

Contact: Gemma Beard: gemma.beard@iotics.com

About Optimal

Optimal is a worldwide specialist Physical Asset Management Strategy implementation partner and solution provider that focuses on delivering bespoke solutions aligned to the principles of ISO 55000 by utilising innovative technology to improve performance across the entire lifecycle of the asset. We have been able to achieve this through a business model that focuses on establishing strategic partnerships with cutting edge technology providers whose solutions combined with our Asset Management expertise ensure delivery of holistic approach to our clients’ needs.

Established in 2015 and operating from Aberdeen, UK and Johannesburg, South Africa, we are a team of multi-sector experts, specialising in Asset Lifecycle Management, Enterprise Asset Performance Management (EAPM) and Reliability Engineering. Our worldwide engineering consultancy offers a holistic, pioneering, and technology driven approach to EAPM through a business context led suite of solutions; expertly tailored to maximise productivity, profitability and ultimately, the ROI of physical assets.

For more information, visit www.optimal.world

Contact: Alisdair Cook: alisdair.cook@optimal.world