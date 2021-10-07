PARIS 7. OCTOBER 2021 Marc O’Polo celebrated several premieres at its campaign launch in Paris yesterday. For the first time in its history, a film and the topic of sustainability were the center of the Scandinavian premium brand’s campaign. In addition, Marc O’Polo made its debut at Paris Fashion Week and left a lasting impression.

Inside the ELLIA ART GALLERY, 300 guests from the international fashion scene enjoyed an artfully conceived film amid a captivating atmosphere. Among the attendees were director and photographer Jonas Lindstroem, campaign models Bilel Ben Ahmed, Gabriel "Ottawa" Abgolo and Kwami Efoe; influencers Caro Daur, Sophia Roe, Freja Wewer and Mara Lafontan; members of the press; key opinion leaders; and buyers from Printemps, Galeries Lafayette, DeBijenkorf and other top industry buyers.

Fall/Winter 2021 campaign

Vast forests, raging rivers, soaring mountains. During the premiere, emotional nature shots, the backdrop of the campaign, played across oversized LED screens, accentuated by an immersive dance performance by Nick Coutsier. The unifying element of the campaign, an abstract cube, served as the focal point of the venue, while a DJ-set by Piu Piu helped set the mood.

The monumental image film, purely presented and subtly positioned in the adjoining room, was the highlight of the evening. Gripping moments. Concise images. A statement at the end of Paris Fashion Week, with a message to unite all guests and Marc O'Polo: IT’S ON US. SUSTAINABILITY SINCE 1967.

The brilliant launch of the Fall/Winter 2021 campaign kicks off a high-reach campaign that will be rolled out across all of the casual lifestyle brand's key markets. Alongside TV spots, City Lights and a comprehensive digital campaign, the first CO2-neutral Marc O'Polo campaign will extend internationally across many strategic points of sale.

Marc O'Polo - founded in Stockholm in 1967. Based on the principle of using only natural materials, the label is now an international casual fashion brand. Marc O'Polo Modern Casual, Marc O'Polo DENIM, Marc O'Polo Shoes, Marc O'Polo Accessories, and the licenses Bodywear, Beachwear, Eyewear, Home, Junior, and Legwear are synonymous with innovation, quality, and Scandinavian design. The goal of becoming a sustainable brand determines the company’s everyday decisions and actions. Join the journey!

Marc O'Polo AG is based in Stephanskirchen, Germany and is available in 22 countries through its own online stores. Around 2,000 retail and franchise partners as well as company stores represent the brand nationally and internationally in 37 countries.

