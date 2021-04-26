Washington D.C., USA, 26 April 2021: The Dynamic Spectrum Alliance (DSA) has today announced that representatives from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the National Telecommunications Agency in Brazil (ANATEL) will be speaking at its upcoming Global Summit, the premier event for spectrum policy and management.

DSA Global Summit 2021

ITU’s Mario Maniewicz and ANATEL’s Leonardo Euler will join individuals from the Communications, and Information Technology Commission (CITC) in Saudi Arabia, the Communications Authority of Kenya, Adaptive Spectrum and Signal Alignment (ASSIA), among many others, in speaking at the event. The DSA Global Summit welcomes regulators, policymakers and industry stakeholders from around the world to deliberate spectrum sharing methods and models that will empower next-generation technologies and close the digital divide.

The DSA has announced several new speakers including:

Tariq Al Awadhi - Chairman, Arab Spectrum Management Group (ASMG) - Executive Director Spectrum Management Affairs, Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA)

(TRA) Mr. John Omo - Secretary-General - African Telecommunications Union (ATU)

(ATU) Glenn Fallas, Director, Quality of Service and Spectrum Department, Superintendencia de Telecomunicaciones (SUTEL) Costa Rica.

(SUTEL) Costa Rica. Mohammed Alotaibi, Deputy Governor, Radio Spectrum, Communications, and Information Technology Commission (CITC) Saudi Arabia

Mr. Tom Olwero, Director of Frequency Spectrum Management Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), Nairobi, Kenya

Mary Brown, Senior Director, Government Affairs, CISCO

Michael Calabrese, Director, Future Wireless Project, New America’s Open Technology Institute

Chuck Lukaszewski, Vice President & Chief Wireless Technologist, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Andrew Clegg, Spectrum Engineering Lead, Google

Raúl Katz, Consulting Executive, Telecom Advisory Services (TAS)

Dave Wright, President, OnGo Alliance; Head of Spectrum Policy & Standards, CommScope

“I am thrilled to welcome so many esteemed speakers to the ninth Global Summit,” said Martha Suárez, President of the DSA. “Following our first virtual Global Summit last year which welcomed a record number of attendees, we are excited to provide this platform for open discussions on the present and future of dynamic spectrum management. It is very important that we learn from each other and share our spectrum sharing success stories as there have been so many interesting advancements in the recent months! This year we are hoping to engage with regulators and industry representatives from different regions such as, Africa, Americas, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and beyond.”

Key topics that will be discussed during the event will include the transformation potential and the economic benefit of spectrum sharing frameworks, like Wi-Fi 6E in different countries or CBRS in the U.S. In addition, success stories for connectivity in various spectrum bands across continents, updates on the adoption of dynamic spectrum access technologies and an emphasis on the continued need for inclusion and the opportunities of unlicensed access worldwide.

You can register online for the virtual Global Summit 2021, June 8-10 2021, by visiting the website.

