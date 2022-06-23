Sophia Antipolis, France, 23 June 2022 – Enreach for Service Providers, part of Enreach — the fast-growing European contact leader backed by the independent investment group, Waterland Private Equity (“Waterland”) — has today announced the appointment of Iain Sinnott as Head of International Carrier Sales, Enreach for Service Providers. Sinnott joins this part of Enreach to lead the growth and continued collaboration with the international carrier community, both fixed and mobile, including partners expanding beyond pure telephony into other contact services, such as integration with collaboration and other ICT tools.

Sinnot brings over thirty years of senior-level experience in the telecom industry and has also been a board member of the Cloud Communications Alliance since 2020. Sinnott’s focus will be to help legacy players and new market entrants guide their customers through digital transformation, including better customer experiences, improved productivity, support for hybrid working, and intuitive mobile business operations.

Iain Sinnott

Sinnott explained why he chose to join the organisation: “What sets Enreach apart is its clear strategy around its vision of integrating multiple forms of contact, supported by a powerful portfolio of solutions already being rolled out across the region. The group’s modern product approach reflects users' real-world needs today, with access to so many forms of contact: voice, chat, video, and more.”

Sinnott continued, “Enreach also has the right attitude towards working with carriers. We are not just selling technologies: we are sharing a strategy and need to work closely with each other to deliver products that end users will actually want to use. We also want to work more closely with the channel from pre-sale to point-of-sale and post-sale support.”

Bertrand Pourcelot, Managing Director of Enreach for Service Providers, added, “We are delighted to welcome Iain to our team of senior sales directors. He is an excellent fit with his enthusiasm, entrepreneurial energy, passion for products and people, as well as extensive insider knowledge of service providers globally. Enreach is on course to make a difference in this market.”

As well as seven years as Sales Director at Vanilla IP and VP, Sales at UBOSS, Sinnott was previously, Head of Indirect Sales at Timico Ltd, and Head of Indirect Sales at Martin Dawes. In addition, Sinnott has provided extensive consultancy services to various telecom industry organisations over the years.

NOTE TO THE EDITORS

About Enreach

Enreach is a European UCaaS and CCaaS leader with a strong presence in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Denmark, Finland and the Baltic States. Enreach provides collaboration technology and telecom services through its resellers, service provider partners and direct channels. All operations contribute to intelligent, integrated IT and communication solutions that ensure optimal communication and workflow between organizations. Enreach's mission is to give companies access to the best communication and collaboration tools with a simple, user-centric interface built around their specific needs and systems. The group's products place powerful features within reach of all companies, regardless of industry or size, so their employees can focus on getting great things done. Enreach operates in over 25 countries and has over 1,100 employees working in 25 different European offices.

For more information about Enreach, please visit: www.enreach.com

Press contact

Ambrose Communications

Maxine Ambrose

E mail: maxineambrose@ambrosecomms.com

Tel: + 44 7785 280930

Enreach for Service Providers

Karine Merouze

International Marcoms Manager

E-Mail: karine.merouze@enreach.com

Tel: +33 49 723 1265