London, 16th March 2020 – Cerillion (AIM: CER), an innovator in digital monetisation and customer management solutions, today announced a major new contract with Ignition Group, one of Africa's largest providers of technology, media, telecommunication and financial services, to provide a new online charging system (OCS) and product catalogue solution for the company’s MVNE business unit, MVN-X. Cerillion is implementing the Convergent Charging System and Enterprise Product Catalogue modules from its Enterprise BSS/OSS suite to support MVN-X’s operations.

MVN-X provides a turnkey service to MVNOs and currently enables ten South African brands with over 400,000 subscribers between them. With ambitious growth plans to double the number of subscribers this year and to expand into Africa, MVN-X identified the need to upgrade its OCS to support the latest generation of charging options including balance sharing and balance transfers, as well as enabling the MVNOs to become fully self-sufficient and improve time to market. Cerillion’s Convergent Charging System (CCS) is a 5G-ready native diameter OCS enabling rapid integration to the host network, reducing complexity and streamlining operations. Enterprise Product Catalogue provides a platform within which MVNOs can now design and build their own offers, whilst staying within the constraints set by MVN-X.

Louis Hall

“The market is in a growth state and, with our new system in place, we are expecting further growth to circa 800,000 subscribers in 2020 and anticipate reaching more than 1 million active subscribers by end 2021,” said Valde Ferradaz, CEO of MVN-X. “Cerillion gives us Tier 1 technology that allows us to compete head-to-head with the most innovative of mobile network operators, so we can carve out market share with MVNO brands that are not necessarily experienced in mobile or fixed communications. Cerillion is a vital component of our growth strategy and we are optimistic to be working with such a world class organisation.”

“Cerillion is delighted to be working with MVN-X and their parent company, Ignition Group. MVN-X is an established and successful MVNE and we are excited to be working with them to deploy our Convergent Charging System to help further drive their growth,” commented Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion. “Cerillion recognises the challenges CSPs face in a competitive market and CCS has been designed to be both functionally rich and easy to use, with only a small operational footprint. We know that these benefits will increase MVN-X’s competitiveness, reduce their time to market and ensure their high customer satisfaction is continued as they grow.”

About Ignition Group

The Ignition Group is a leading global Marketing Acquisition Business, and is one of Africa's largest providers of technology, media, telecommunication and financial services. The Ignition Group is built around a powerful purpose - to make life better through innovative technology. We approach markets that are traditionally complex and contested, and then simplify them, making life easier for consumers, and business more efficient for our partners. For more information visit: www.ignitiongroup.co.za

About MVN-X

MVN-X is a dynamic company that enables businesses to advance into the mobile voice and data realm by providing the necessary infrastructure, operating systems and processes through a seamless integrated solution.

As an existing MVNE - Mobile Virtual Network Enabler, MVN-X are the leaders in a pioneering new industry that launches MVNO’s (Operators) and facilitate mobile convergence between existing telecommunications providers and leading brands, retailers and corporates. For more information visit: www.mvnxmobile.com

About Cerillion plc

Founded in 1999, Cerillion (AIM: CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance and utilities sectors. The Company has a global customer base, with c. 90 customer installations across c. 40 countries and customers include Liberty Global, KDDI and Three. For more information visit: www.cerillion.com

