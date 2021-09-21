Iken Cloud expands the client experience through the integration with market leading document bundling provider Bundledocs

Bristol 21st September 2021: Iken Cloud goes from strength to strength. The innovative and feature-rich case and knowledge management cloud solution fully integrates with Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace and is successfully managing complex and diverse workloads. Through Iken Cloud organisations are saving costs, adding value, and driving productivity.

The announcement of the integration with Bundledocs is an example of their partner strategy which aims to give clients the best product experience.

“One of the great advantages of cloud is the ability to easily integrate our solution with partner technology, ensuring our clients benefit from a solution designed to not just achieve but exceed their requirements” said Tanya Corsie, Iken CEO. “Document bundling is crucial to many of the in-house teams that we work with, for example Legal Service and HR teams, who regularly submit vast bundles of documents to courts and tribunals. Bundledocs are a market leading cloud bundling provider and I’m delighted that our Iken Cloud clients will benefit from this integration. The client experience is seamless ensuring simple and quick bundle creation, editing, sharing and storage.”

Commenting on the partnership, Brian Kenneally, CEO of Bundledocs, said: “Bundledocs is used by the world’s leading law firms and large government bodies, and we are delighted that it is now readily available to Iken Cloud clients. Demand for our cloud-first solution increased by 40% over the last year as businesses looked to implement completely paperless collaborative workflows. Iken Cloud clients will now benefit from an easy to use, secure e-bundling solution that will reduce time-consuming document management practices”.

About Iken:

Iken is the leading in-house case and knowledge management platform that brings everyone and everything together to enable teams to work more effectively. Founded in 1992 on the commitment to create a flexible software solution to support knowledge workers, Iken has grown from strength-to-strength. With hundreds of clients across the UK, Iken has built a loyal customer base and a robust solution which is fully developed and supported in the UK. Iken is a proudly independent software house and an ethical UK tech business. Get in contact with us to find out more Iken.

About Bundledocs:

Bundledocs market leading cloud software is the ultimate tool for today’s paperless lawyer. Our incredibly easy to use software provides legal professionals with powerful document bundling, in-browser document manipulation, a suite of annotation features, OCR, collaboration, and secure sharing.

We partner with the industry’s largest technology providers (including iManage, Worldox, Tikit TFB, NetDocuments, Sharepoint etc.) to deliver a fully integrated document workflow to our global client base. Now sold in over 30 countries worldwide, Bundledocs helps legal professionals save time, cut costs, and create massive efficiencies within their organisation. Get in touch with us to learn more about Bundledocs.

