Gaist’s unique technology allows project undertakers and Local Authorities to assess the condition of footways in line with the latest industry requirements

Skipton, UK, 15 June 2020: With the newest edition of the Specification for the Reinstatement of Openings in Highways (SROH) setting new requirements to assess the condition of footways and ensure collaborative working, it is imperative that organisations utilise cost-effective and safe solutions to provide the necessary information, urged Gaist Head of Business Development, Ian Job.

Detailed and accurate information on the condition of the entire length of the footway in question is now essential. Project undertakers and Local Authorities should adopt solutions that provide data in compliance with these new industry standards and that are supported by imagery that can be shared and reviewed by all stakeholders remotely, in a consistent and qualitative way, advised Job.

“Following the recent announcement of these industry requirements, stakeholders throughout the project process need to be reconsidering the methods that they use to obtain and share this information,” said Job. “By adopting a solution that uses a combination of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and human inspection, like those provided by Gaist, stakeholders have the capability to know the condition of the existing surface in greater detail, without breaking the bank.”

With condition analysis and imagery for the entire length of the footway in question – rather than commonly-used sample testing - Local Authorities and project undertakers can ensure that there are no gaps and missing data which could impact on the success of the project, added Job. It also negates the need for traditional walked surveys, subsequently reducing the risk of health and safety incidents for surveyors, Local Authorities and the general public.

Having a detailed overview of the working environment and existing infrastructure is vital to the accurate planning, design and budgeting of installation, maintenance and upgrade projects on the footway network.

“Street works from telecoms and utilities companies are commonplace on the UK’s footway networks, but without careful assessment of the environment it is impossible to safely and accurately manage and measure the quality of work carried out by contractors – until now,” emphasised Job. “With our cost-effective and industry standard compliant solution, Local Authorities are already gaining detailed and accurate insights into the condition of entire lengths of footways, without having to leave the office or increase their costs.”

Gaist technology and services have previously been referenced in the House of Commons Transport Committee report, Local roads funding and maintenance: filling the gap (HC1486) in relation to the alternative methods in which it is able to assess the state of the road.

ENDS

About Gaist

Gaist is a multi-award-winning highways surveying and mobile mapping company that uses digital processes and advanced data-science techniques to provide deep insights about the condition of roads and roadscape to international organisations across the public sector, government and utilities.

Gaist provides innovative and accurate highways condition surveys and inspections that allows its customers to make cost-effective and informed decisions. Its unique infrastructure databank already covers over 369,734 kilometres of the UK’s roads and pathways, using 1,887,421 high definition images to map every classified road in the country.

Established in 2009, Gaist set out with the mission of revolutionising highways condition surveying. Subsequently, Gaist has amassed the largest data bank of highly detailed roadscape and highway network imagery to provide unrivalled intelligence and bespoke analysis of the whole roadscape to their clients.

For more information about Gaist, please visit: https://www.gaist.co.uk/.

Media Contact

Proactive PR

gaist@proactive-pr.com

+44 1636 704888