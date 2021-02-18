The message follows the publication of the Broadband Forum’s TR-419 on the fiber access extension standard

Lund, Sweden, 18 February 2021: As more telecom operators are preparing for greater speeds to facilitate a MultiGigabit future, InCoax has advised that its fiber extension technology based on the Multimedia over Coax Alliance (MoCA®) standard is the most viable alternative to G.fast Distribution Point Units (DPUs) for Fiber-to-the-Building (FTTB) deployments.

InCoax Logo

Successfully deployed by several operators, MoCA Access™ DPUs have the ability to support both Point-to-Point (P2P) and Point-to-Multipoint (P2MP) coaxial networks. The MoCA Access standard provides management capabilities and low latency with MultiGigabit speeds that can help telecom operators and internet service providers cost-effectively deploy their fiber extension networks. Using existing coaxial networks, MoCA Access ensures that operators do not have to re-cable the premises with fiber which therefore reduces costs and implementation times, with maintained performance. It also provides users with broadband access usually at the heart of the apartment, in the living room or bedroom media hub. Deploying other wired technologies such as G.fast, in or close to the building may improve data speeds, but it does not meet the MultiGigabit requirements. MoCA Access is considered the most future-proof alternative.

Broadband Forum released its TR-419 'Fiber Access Extension Over Existing Copper Infrastructure' which addresses existing use cases with MoCA Access, G.fast and G.hn-based access technologies. This was based on its existing TR-301 which defines functionality for G.fast DPUs. The latest release facilitates the seamless switch to MoCA Access which is simplified by using the same functionality as TR-301, communicating with NETCONF protocol and using the YANG data models.

“Following the publication of Broadband Forum’s TR-419, it reaffirms our view that MoCA Access is the heir apparent to dated copper networks which no longer offer telecom providers the benefits they require,” said Helge Tiainen, Head of Marketing, Sales and Product Management at InCoax. “In reality, G.fast technology can only provide 300 Mbps over copper from the street cabinet. More operators are coming to the realization that deep fiber deployment is the future choice to facilitate seamless communications and MoCA Access is the MultiGigabit extension in-house technology for fiber-like services.”

TR-419 also provides telecom operators with an overview of Fiber To The Extension Point (FTTep) architectures and technologies they can use to offer fiber-like speeds and experience on any existing copper infrastructure where the installation of fiber to the end-users' premises is not yet viable or economical.

To find out more about InCoax and its product offering, please visit: https://www.incoax.com/.

- ENDS –

Your Incoax questions answered

Tell us more about InCoax and what its specialism is?

InCoax Networks AB is innovating the reuse of existing in-building infrastructure for broadband access. We provide the next-generation MultiGigabit networking solutions to the world’s leading telecom and broadband service operators.

What is InCoax aiming to bring to the world’s leading telecom and broadband service providers?

Competition in the broadband market is fueling the need for fiber to be pushed deeper into the network and closer to the end user. The reuse of in-building infrastructure as a coaxial network therefore becomes an attractive possibility for service providers looking to minimize infrastructure costs as the coaxial network’s physical capabilities can provide MultiGigabit data rates.

InCoax delivers the latest, most advanced and cost-efficient technology available to reach MultiGigabit connectivity, where fiber is either too expensive, labour-intensive or even impossible to install. The technology is a complement and in most cases the most sensible alternative to fiber where an in-building coaxial network is already installed. We pride ourselves on providing a deep interpersonal connection with our customers and a high service level standard to all of our projects.

Can you outline your leading products and solutions, and what their importance to the industry is?

The InCoax DPUs provide reliable Gigabit or MultiGigabit speed broadband performance over the existing coaxial network. It is the cost-efficient and sustainable way to upgrade your existing network. IP-TV and Internet services become available at the home entertainment hub in the apartment and the systems may also co-exist with present TV-solutions.

The easy and agile broadband extension access helps cut installation costs and installation times. The systems have extensive provisioning capabilities with several management options. The interoperability with existing customer provisioning systems also saves implementation time and money. On a larger scale it helps to achieve national aggressive Internet connectivity and MultiGigabit speed targets.

What markets are the most valuable to InCoax?

Looking at existing technology infrastructure, geography, market conditions and maturity, we are primarily focusing on selected national markets in Western Europe and North America.