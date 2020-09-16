Research from Independent Networks Cooperative Association (INCA) reveals surge in demand from members to provide wholesale broadband services

London, UK, 16 September 2020 – Nearly nine out of ten (88.7%) of the UK’s challenger broadband network providers support the creation of a common platform through which they could provide wholesale services to third-party content providers, according to a new survey.

The creation of a common wholesale platform is an important step forward in enabling independent operators to attract service providers to their networks by aggregating the large volume of customers they could potentially reach. By cross referencing against the Spring INCA / Point Topic survey, it is has been estimated that there will be 11 million premises accessed via independent networks by 2025.

The number of premises provided with full-fibre coverage is increasing rapidly with independent networks increasing their deployment by 50% last year to 1.2 million. However, with just over 10% of all UK premises covered with full fibre there is a long way to go, although Virgin Media’s cable network makes a significant contribution to the Government’s 2025 target of “gigabit-capable broadband” to all homes.

“For some time, it has been presumed that challenger independent providers do not have the scale to attract major brands like TalkTalk and Sky. However, that is changing rapidly and our research shows that the operators are keen to work together on a wholesale platform that can bridge the gap in the market,” said INCA CEO Malcolm Corbett.

INCA is supporting the development of a ‘Common Wholesale Platform’, which would enable groups of independent wholesale network providers to combine together and offer a real competitive alternative to the limited number of large players which currently dominate the market. The aim is to make it as simple as possible for service providers to deliver their services over challenger networks, thus helping to foster credible competition and consumer choice in the delivery of the UK’s new digital infrastructure.

INCA’s survey also revealed that only 43% of the independent broadband sector is aware of the date when changes come into force governing how consumers switch between broadband providers. Ofcom are expected to lay out the timetable in September for a new ‘Gaining Provider Led’ switching process that will simplify the way that consumers can switch services. INCA is providing information and support to member operators to help them prepare for the changes that will take place in 2021.

INCA’s survey was carried out in summer 2020 as a response to a call from Ofcom to have greater visibility of the industry's view on establishing a Common Wholesale Platform. The results show a significant interest in and support for the concept. A total of 62 responses were received from independent network operators, suppliers and consultancy firms. These results have been cross-referenced against the Spring INCA / Point Topic survey.

The Independent Networks Co-operative Association (INCA), was established in 2010 as a co-operative trade association for next generation broadband services. INCA brings together the most innovative thinkers in the independent alternative network sector, creating new digital infrastructure in the UK and Ireland.

