Manufacturers and technology leaders will show how data and digital solutions are transforming manufacturing at the Manufacturing Innovation Forum from 10:00-12:00hrs CET on March 17th.

BRACKNELL, UK. 8th February 2022 – Manufacturers such as Lamborghini and technology leaders including Panasonic, Deloitte, Librestream, Zetes and Logiscend will be showing how Industry 4.0 data and digital solutions can transform production at the online Manufacturing Innovation Forum, from 10:00 to 12:00hrs CET on March 17th.

Manufacturing Innovation Forum

“Harnessing the power of data and digital solutions to drive lean and profitable manufacturing operations has never been more important,” said Luca Legnani, European Field Marketing Manager for Panasonic Mobile Solutions Business Division Europe. “This online forum brings together the customers and technology experts that are already implementing Industry 4.0 solutions to share their learnings with other manufacturing leaders and managers in a not to be missed event.”

Speakers will be discussing how technologies can help transform productivity in every area of manufacturing from goods receipts through production and into the supply chain. The line-up includes:

A tour of Deloitte’s state-of-the-art Smart Factory of the Future to see an overview of all the possibilities for manufacturers.

Lamborghini talking about their smart factory journey.

Zetes showing how to achieve real-time visibility and full inventory control from goods receipt to shipment in the connected warehouse.

Librestream demonstrating how to use Augmented Reality-enabled remote collaboration technology to increase efficiencies.

Panasonic Connect Europe showing how its range of solutions, from smart mobility for quality control to smart factory solutions and smart container management, can deliver immediate returns for manufacturers today.

For more information and to register for this free, online event, visit: https://hopin.com/events/manufacturing-forum

