Event to highlight real-world adoption and use cases of Multi-Party Computation

Keynote will come from Salesforce security CTO

San Francisco, October 4, 2021 – The ability of Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology to significantly increase data security and data privacy will be the theme of a yearlong series of events, The MPC Data Privacy & Security Conference, which kicks off on the 26th of October 2021.

Hosted by the MPC Alliance and with a keynote speech from Salesforce’s Chief Technology Officer Dr. Taher Elgamal, the event will look in depth at how MPC technology unleashes collaboration and online services innovation, while maintaining the highest levels of data security and privacy.

President of MPC Alliance Frank Wiener said, “MPC is rapidly transitioning from early adopters to mainstream application, with hundreds of companies deploying MPC-based products and services over the past year alone. This includes some of the world’s largest financial service firms, social media platforms, online advertising providers, some of the largest technology companies, research organizations, healthcare providers, and more.”

MPC enables multiple parties – each holding their own private data – to compute a function without requiring the parties to disclose their private data to anyone. One of the most popular applications for MPC is for securing digital assets. MPC has become the standard for institutions looking to secure their assets while retaining fast and easy access to them.

“We see this conference as an opportunity to showcase where and how MPC is being applied today to solve mission critical problems so that enterprises and institutions globally begin including MPC as part of the arsenal of tools to maintain security and privacy”, Mr Wiener continued.

Following Dr. Elgamal, will be a number of insightful presentations, a review of real-world applications, and an ‘Ask the Experts’ roundtable. The virtual conference is free to attend and is sponsored by Facebook and dozens of MPC Alliance member companies that offer a variety of MPC-based technologies, products, and services.

Industry experts will gather at the virtual event to share representative examples of MPC in action, including a 45-minute quickfire session to spotlight 9 different use cases, with additional detail on use cases available on-demand. The conference will also feature a live Q&A for participants to engage with Dr. Elgamal and the panel, with the opportunity to delve into qualitative answers and follow up questions via a live mic. Unbound Security Co-Founder, Professor Nigel Smart, will present and compare MPC solutions to describe the role of the technology in both specific and generalisable terms and why it is being adopted by companies like Facebook to protect against access or theft of data by unauthorized internal or external parties. Find out more or register for the conference here: https://mpcalliance.brighttalk.live/.

The live event will be hosted on BrightTalk and introduces an innovate new conference experience comprised of a mix of streaming sessions, live networking, breakout virtual meeting rooms, and on-demand content. The conference series will include a series of live event sessions throughout 2022, with an expanding portfolio of on-demand recordings of prior live event sessions, and a library of MPC related tutorials, webinars, workshops, demonstrations and more.

ENDS

About MPC Alliance

The MPC Alliance is a non-profit industry alliance with a charter to increase market awareness, acceptance, and adoption of Multi-Party Computation (MPC) based technologies, products and services. Companies developing or applying MPC to solve real world problems are invited to join, contribute, and participate in accelerating market awareness and adoption of MPC. Visit www.mpcalliance.org for more information. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

For PR enquiries, please contact James Curry at james.curry@proactive-pr.com.