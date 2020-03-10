With 7 confirmed sponsors, the 3rd Annual Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems conference, taking place on 1st-2nd April 2020 in London, will enable delegates to benefit from and meet key international UGV Technology providers at the forefront of the market, who will be able to provide solutions to potential challenges, whilst providing exclusive technical briefings.

This year’s conference programme detailing the line-up of high-level industry speakers is available on the website at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/realwirepr2

The 2020 sponsor line-up and their respective presentations include:

FLIR Systems [Gold Sponsor]

Mr David Proulx, VP of Product Management, FLIR Systems UK will be discussing ‘Multi-Agent/Multi-Domain Autonomy and the Future of Unmanned Systems’.

DOMO TACTICAL COMMUNICATIONS

ELMO MOTION CONTROL UK

LOCKHEED MARTIN

MILREM ROBOTICS

QINETIQ

Mr Keith Mallon, Campaign Manager - Land Autonomy, QinetiQ will be discussing ‘Moving from Technology Experimentation to a Future Vision of RAS for Land Forces’.

RHEINMETALL CANADA

ROWDEN TECHNOLOGIES

With three weeks to go, places are becoming limited. Register at http://www.robotics-autonomous.com/realwirepr2

Snapshot of Confirmed Delegates: Australian Army, Bren-Tronics Inc | British Army | Capability Directorate, British Army | Cranfield University | Defence Equipment & Support, UK MoD | Defence Science and Technology Laboratory, UK MoD | Digital Concepts Engineering Ltd | Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) | Elmo Motion Control UK | Embassy of Egypt | Embassy of Ukraine | Estonian Defence Forces | FLIR Systems UK | German Air Forces | High Commission of India, London | IMP Castle Associates Ltd | Infantry Trials and Development Unit, British Army | Janes | Milrem | Nigerian Army | Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency | Pearson Engineering Ltd | PEO Combat Support and Combat Service Support, US Army | QinetiQ | Rheinmetall Canada Inc | Rheinmetall Military Vehichles GmbH | Roketsan Missiles Inc | Royal Netherlands Army | Silicon Sensing Systems | Swedish Defence Research Agency – FOI | The Hague Centre for Strategic Studies | The Southwest Research Institute Bioengineering Department | Thinke Company Ltd | United States Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory | University of Defence | US Army Futures Command | US Army Maneuver Center of Excellence | US Department of Defense | And many more…

Military Robotics and Autonomous Systems

1st-2nd April 2020

London, UK

Gold Sponsor: FLIR Systems

Sponsors & Exhibitors: Domo Tactical Communications, Elmo Motion Control UK, Lockheed Martin, Milrem Robotics, QinetiQ, Rheinmetall Canada and Rowden Technologies

