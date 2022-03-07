Executives from Coinbase, Cooley LLP, Marsh, State Street and others join industry leading MPC product and tech providers to explore the game changing benefits of MPC in fintech

San Francisco, March 7, 2022 – Experts in blockchain, finance, the digital asset eco-system and Multi-Party Computation (MPC) will take to the stage during the MPC Digital Asset Security Summit on the 10th of March.

The summit is the first in the industry to provide a comprehensive exploration of how MPC is providing advanced key management and digital asset security, while also introducing new opportunities to expand and innovate digital asset and decentralized financial (DeFi) services.

The event is hosted by the MPC Alliance, with major sponsorship by Meta, DFNS, Sepior, Fireblocks, and Parfin. This summit is the next event in the yearlong MPC Data Privacy & Security Conference series which began on the 26th of October, 2021.

“Digital asset security is emerging as the first killer app for multi-party computation (MPC),” said Frank Wiener, president of the MPC Alliance. “In the past two-years, we’ve seen a groundswell migration to MPC for securing the wallets and digital asset services by several hundred exchanges, custody providers, and institutional investors. The largest banks, exchanges and payment companies in the world are actively embracing MPC as a cornerstone of their digital asset services strategies.”

World renowned cryptographers Ivan Damgård and Yehuda Lindell will provide an informative introduction to exactly how MPC protects the private keys that protect digital assets. MPC eliminates the single points of security vulnerability and failure that resulted in digital asset theft valued at over $3B in 2021 alone.

Transcending technology discussions, industry visionaries from Coinbase, State Street Digital Assets, Marsh, Cooley LLP, Hogan Lovells, Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance will be joining MPC-based wallet and custody solution providers such as Dfns, Fireblocks, Sepior, Parfin and others to discuss and debate a diverse range of topics including: the MPC implications to custody and ownership, myths around MPC vs. HSMs (hardware security modules), how to achieve broad institutional adoption, and the future of MPC in digital assets and beyond.

MPC allows for multiple parties to compute a function using each other’s inputs while keeping the data of each contribution truly private. This event will highlight how this can be used to further the security of Digital Assets like cryptocurrencies, tokens, CBDC, NFTs that rely on agile and sustainable key security.

“Our first event in October was a great success and we’re keen to build on that momentum,” said Mr. Wiener. “The MPC Digital Asset Summit in March is the first in our series of application specific deep dives into the role and benefits that MPC offers. Be sure to plan for the MPC Data Privacy Summit on May 26th, for a similar deep dive into how MPC unleashes advancements in advertising, collaboration, machine learning, and so much more – all while maintaining unprecedented levels of data privacy.”

For more information about the Digital Asset Security Summit please visit https://mpcalliance.brighttalk.live/.

