Infinet Wireless’ wireless solutions have been deployed in Ipswich town center to improve safety

Ipswich, UK, 17 March, 2020 – Infinet Wireless, the global leader in fixed broadband wireless connectivity, has provided Ipswich town, in the United Kingdom, with a network overhaul of its CCTV system to enable high-definition (HD) imaging and video.

Ipswich Borough Council (IBC), responsible for governing the town which is home to 140,000 people, required an upgrade to its CCTV platform to meet modern surveillance demands for HD recording and monitoring the town centre’s daily activities accurately and dynamically.

Infinet Wireless’ InfiMAN 2x2 Point-to-Multipoint (P2MP) and InfiLINK 2x2 Point-to-Point (P2P) solutions were selected to deliver, via a fixed broadband wireless platform, a much-improved video-surveillance network which would significantly reduce operational costs, whilst delivering HD real-time video streams and images. Dozens of Infinet Wireless’ industry-leading base stations and remote subscriber terminals have been deployed so far across the town to ensure seamless connectivity to all remote sites.

“The previous video-surveillance infrastructure we had in place throughout the town was outdated and we were merely coping with our mission-critical needs. After consultations with various parties, we quickly realised that we needed a complete overhaul of the existing network. As a local authority, keeping costs down whilst making sure a high quality of service and reliability is achieved, is the balance we were looking to achieve,” said Debbie Clements, Emergency Service Centre Manager at Ipswich Borough Council.

“Infinet Wireless’ solutions were an excellent choice as they were not only very quick to deploy, but were affordable and easy to manage. The safety of our local community and visitors to the area is one of IBC’s seven key priorities, so by upgrading our network we are ensuring we can monitor and indeed keep them all safe around the clock. We are already seeing huge benefits from the high reliability of the new platform and the overall video quality.”

Infinet Wireless’ solutions were selected for their ease-of-deployment and proven scalability to meet future requirements, such as increasing bandwidth demands, and future additional applications to be introduced by IBC. The InfiMAN 2x2 solution was selected thanks to its affordability, its reliability and its full support of critical real-time video transmissions. The company’s InfiLINK 2x2 family of solutions was selected for all backhauling needs.

“Once the project has been fully deployed, the council will benefit from a massively improved video-surveillance platform which meets their financial and operational requirements, without compromising on quality or reliability, and one which is able to deliver 24/7 monitoring of the entire town centre, ultimately improving the overall safety aspects in the town,” said Kamal Mokrani, Global Vice President at Infinet Wireless. “It is vital for councils of all sizes to keep pace with rapid advances in video-surveillance technologies. At Infinet Wireless’, we are able to provide councils and law enforcement agencies with state-of-the-art wireless infrastructures to help them deliver on all their objectives both for today’s needs and well into the future.”

The contract for delivery of the upgraded platform was awarded to the system integrators Videcom Security. Videcom has worked closely with Purdicom, Infinet Wireless’ strategic partner in the UK, to design and implement the best fit solution to meet the Council’s exact requirements.

Adrian Wheeler, Account manager at Purdicom, said: “We realised with this project that the customer wanted great quality, yet the performance requirements had to exceed all expectations too. Implementing Infinet’s solutions made these aspects a reality.”

