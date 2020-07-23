Yaounde, Cameroon, 23 July 2020 – Infinet Wireless, the global leader in fixed broadband wireless connectivity, has opened a new regional office in Cameroon as the company expands its operations in one of the world’s fastest growing economic regions.

This new presence will be initially managed by Ludovic Thierry Takam, a Yaounde native and Technical Engineer, who has been with Infinet Wireless since 2013. Thierry will oversee the establishment of a new platform to enable mutually beneficial exchanges of technology expertise between the Infinet Wireless management teams and their African counterparts. This will include setting up technological programs and qualifications in several universities as part of the Infinet Wireless Academy.

Infinet Wireless logo

This presence will also be used to deliver Infinet Wireless’ latest technological breakthroughs, supporting its customer base with all their current and future wireless projects involving the company’s solutions. Specific focus will be given to verticals such as new infrastructures for service providers of all types, homeland security, mobile connectivity, energy and mining applications, as well as solutions for smart cities.

“Infinet Wireless’ cost effective and market leading solutions can make a significant contribution to the economic development of the sub-Sahara region. Our presence much closer to the end users represents a win-win partnership for all stakeholders in the region, allowing us to react much quicker to market demands but also to make available our technological know-how and innovative solutions in the delivery of wireless infrastructures. Africa is a rapidly developing continent, both economically and technologically, and we are committed and excited to be a part of a history in the making,” said Kamal Mokrani, Infinet’s Global Vice President.

Takam will also assist the company’s African partners more closely by supporting their design and deployment efforts often needed for large-scale projects. This was initially discussed at a forum held in the city of Sochi, Russia, in October 2019, as part of the first Russia-Africa Economic Forum and Summit, during which the company’s credentials were shared with many high level African decision makers.

“Our African partners will particularly be able to take advantage of our global experience and latest technological achievements, thanks to our brand new Software Defined Radio (SDR) family of products in the 5, 6, 28 and 70Ghz frequency bands. As an example, our new Quanta family is highly suited to the environment of the African market, delivering maximum capacity, requiring a much lower power consumption – an important benefit when national grid resources are often unreliable or simply non-existent – all achieved at a lower total cost of ownership than traditional microwave solutions. Our main objective is to reduce, if not eliminate altogether, the digital gap between urban and rural areas,” added Mokrani.

The new office launch comes just ahead of the Infinet Wireless Conference 2020, which will explore and showcase the latest and upcoming product innovations in the world of fixed broadband wireless connectivity. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this conference will be held online for the first time on Tuesday, July 28, and will be broadcast simultaneously in English, Spanish and French. Delegates will also be able to take part in live Q&A sessions and polls.

To connect with Infinet Wireless’ management team, other professionals and global partners at the Conference, please visit https://academy.infinetwireless.com/en/conf for further information and to register free for the event.

- Ends -

About Infinet Wireless

Infinet Wireless is in a unique position, being one of the largest privately owned Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) development and manufacturing companies in the world. Since its foundation, Infinet has maintained organic growth through innovation and the ability to deliver complete customer satisfaction throughout. Listening to its customers for more than 26 years, coupled with its innovative approach in research and development, have resulted in a range of advanced fixed wireless connectivity solutions that are a perfect fit for many requirements, making Infinet Wireless the natural choice for global communication corporations and governments, all of whom require uncompromised connectivity.

With over 500,000 deployments from the plains of Siberia to the deserts of the Sahara, Infinet Wireless is active in market segments that deliver Broadband Wireless Access to service providers of all types, government entities, transportation sector (including mobile and nomadic functionality) and Oil & Gas. For more information, please visit our website at www.infinetwireless.com or connect with Infinet Wireless on social media: @InfinetW.

Media Contact Information:

Ekaterina Safronova

Infinet Wireless

+356 2034-15-14

e.safronova@infinetwireless.com

Proactive International PR

+44 (0)1636 704888

infinetwireless@proactive-pr.com