Overhaul of legacy infrastructure in Pakistan overcomes challenges including high bandwidth demands, topological obstacles and price-sensitive market

Karachi, Pakistan, 14 April, 2020 – Infinet Wireless, the global leader in fixed broadband wireless connectivity, has upgraded the connectivity network of NetSol CONNECT, a leading Pakistan-based networking consulting and integration firm, to improve performance and robustness with the aim of satisfying the day-to-day operational demands of the country’s leading businesses.

NetSol CONNECT – a subsidiary of NetSol Technologies, the first and only Pakistan-origin company listed on NASDAQ – enlisted Infinet Wireless to overhaul its legacy infrastructure, which was not able to meet the high-bandwidth and reliability demands of its ‘digital-first’ customers. These requirements included a growing reliance on virtual meetings, real-time secure access and sharing of data files across multiple sites and other business, and financial and security applications relying on a stable Internet connectivity.

Over a period of 12 months, NetSol worked with Infinet Wireless to deploy dozens of high capacity point-to-point links. The company selected Infinet Wireless’ InfiLINK 2x2 LITE for capacity requirements of up to 50Mbps, and a mix of its XG500 and Quanta 5 solutions for capacity requirements of up to 500Mbps.

“Many of Pakistan’s premier businesses in the banking, manufacturing and industrial sectors rely heavily on our wireless networks to seamlessly conduct their day-to-day operations, better serve their own customers and compete with their global peers,” said Babar Shafiq, Chief Technology Officer at NetSol CONNECT. “Driven mainly by our customers’ increasing bandwidth demands, we selected Infinet Wireless to upgrade our network as it has one of the broadest portfolios of high-bandwidth wireless solutions available in today’s marketplace. These solutions surpassed all our expectations during the proof of concept we conducted early on in the process, and fully met our critical needs such as availability, reliability and consistent performance.”

As the majority of NetSol CONNECT’s deployments are in congested cities, often with difficult topologies, the decision-making team required a solution that offered extensive interference mitigation and the ability to function without interruption even in Non-line-of-sight (NLOS) conditions. Infinet Wireless’ solutions have an advanced Instant Dynamic Frequency Selection (i-DFS) technology which allows automatic frequency channel change with zero downtime, in case of interference.

“NetSol CONNECT is laser-focused on customer satisfaction and providing our customers with products and service of the highest quality and value possible. Partnering with Infinet Wireless is enabling us to make good on this commitment,” added Mr. Shafiq. “Furthermore, Infinet Wireless’ solutions offered us the best price-performance ratio – given the extremely price-sensitive market we operate in, this was a very important factor in our decision-making process.”

Kamal Mokrani, Global Vice President at Infinet Wireless, said: “Thanks to our direct presence in Pakistan, we were able to work closely with NetSol CONNECT right from the very beginning of the project, gaining a better understand of the issues they were faced and designing a comprehensive platform to overcome them from day one. The main issues were related to a high level of radio interference and the added difficulty of connecting points-of-presence in non-light sight conditions.

“We significantly increased the overall reliability of their infrastructure and reduced downtime to almost zero. This was achieved by the advanced technology we have designed over the years, one which is capable to operate non-stop even in the most difficult terrains and weather environments. We delivered to NetSol CONNECT a brand-new network that will enable it to not only meet today’s growth for its business, but also cater for new requirements well into the future.”

About Infinet Wireless:

Infinet Wireless is in a unique position, being one of the largest privately owned Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) development and manufacturing companies in the world. Since its foundation, Infinet has maintained organic growth through innovation and the ability to deliver complete customer satisfaction throughout. Listening to its customers for more than 26 years, coupled with its innovative approach in research and development, have resulted in a range of advanced fixed wireless connectivity solutions that are a perfect fit for many requirements, making Infinet Wireless the natural choice for global communication corporations and governments, all of whom require uncompromised connectivity. With over 500,000 deployments from the plains of Siberia to the deserts of the Sahara, Infinet Wireless is active in market segments that deliver Broadband Wireless Access to service providers of all types, government entities, transportation sector (including mobile and nomadic functionality) and Oil & Gas. For more information, please visit our website at www.infinetwireless.com or connect with Infinet Wireless on social media: @InfinetW.

