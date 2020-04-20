New product family is designed to deliver mass-scale connectivity for the small and home office market, Wireless ISPs and operators at all levels

Moscow, Russia, 20th April 2020 – Infinet Wireless, the global leader in fixed broadband wireless connectivity, has launched the mass production of its new family of Point-to-Point (PtP) equipment, the Vector family, to enable telecom operators to reach new levels of performance whilst at the same time reducing operating costs.

The Vector family is a simple-to-implement and cost-effective solution for organizing wireless PtP links in 5 GHz, 6 GHz and 70 GHz frequency bands. A number of Vector models offer performance levels of up to 800 Mbps, and most of the equipment is made on Software-defined radio (SDR) technology.

The devices of the Vector family are the first of Infinet Wireless’ serial products for telecom operators of all levels, as well as for the SOHO (small office and home office) market. Currently, the family includes four device lines: Vector 5, Vector 6, Vector 70 and Vector Lite.

“Telecommunications operators want to expand their capabilities, so, in response, the market needs innovative solutions that are future-oriented and will be able to satisfy the needs of both today and tomorrow,” said Roman Smirnov, Commercial Director at Infinet Wireless. “At the same time, changing market conditions are requiring operators to seek more cost-efficient solutions, as the average revenue per user (ARPUs) of operators are gradually falling, and the cost of installation payments is increasingly difficult to shift to the subscribers. That is why we focused on the cost-effectiveness of the new solution, combining the latest achievements in the development of reliable fixed wireless broadband access (FBWA) systems with cost optimization of applied elements.”

Vector 5 is a record-breaking spectral efficiency 5 GHz PtP solution that offers performance levels of up to 460 Mbps in just 40 MHz of spectrum. Offering superior interference migration and optimized long-distance connectivity, Vector 5 guarantees stable connectivity even in the most adverse weather conditions, including temperature ranges from -40° to +60°C, and wind speeds of up to 160 km/h.

Vector 5 also offers efficiency and cost-effectiveness unparalleled in the wireless market and is suitable for a wide variety of applications.

Opening a new stage in the development of the millimeter-wave frequency range (71–76 GHz), Infinet Wireless also introduces the new Vector 70 line, built on SDR technology, which provides performance up to 480 Mbps in the 125 MHz band at distances up to 8 km. Vector 70 is a unique and cost-effective solution for organizing high-speed access for the networks of Internet providers, geographically distributed enterprises, and individuals. The range is characterized by almost zero interference and the absence of the need for licensing.

The Vector Lite solution is unique with its possibility to work over relatively short distances (up to 7-8 km), whilst at the same time providing communications in a wide range of 4.9-6.5 GHz in one device. In addition, the price of this solution, which provides speeds up to 800 Mbps at 80 MHz, will be one of the lowest in the market of low-cost operator solutions.

To read more about Infinet Wireless, its product and solutions, and news and case studies, please visit: https://vector.infinetwireless.com

