Amsterdam, October 21, 2020 - Infinet Wireless, together with its partner Flex, has successfully tested its Quanta 70 platform, pushing it to the limits in the most challenging conditions possible. A link was successfully deployed between the towns of Klin and Dubna in the Moscow region and delivered results which are simply a unique achievement for any wireless platform operating in the frequency bands above 70 GHz – establishing a link over a distance of 51 km, Infinet Wireless’ furthest yet.

Wireless solutions in the 71-76 GHz bands are normally designed for establishing radio links over distances ranging from hundreds of meters to several kilometers only, all in clear line of sight (LOS) conditions. Expert wireless engineers from both Flex and Infinet Wireless faced the challenging task of establishing connectivity over long distances using the Quanta Q70-50 solution, fitted with 2 ft antennas and which were mounted on telecoms towers at heights of 100 m at each end of the link. These engineers managed to perform a nearly impossible task of aligning the antennas with a beamwidth of only 0.5 degrees. Over a period of one week, the link was tested continuously and delivered stable data streams in clear weather conditions.

Infinet Wireless logo

Andrey Koynov, Chief Technology Officer at Infinet Wireless: "Our recent market launch of the Quanta 70 product family was a true success and it marks our first foray into the millimeter-wave bands. We are in no doubt that the future of fixed wireless communication lies in these bands. And today, we have achieved outstanding results. We strongly believe that we have just set a global record for deploying the world's longest wireless link in frequency bands over 70 GHz. Many thanks to the Flex team who assisted us in delivering what looked initially next to impossible!"

Infinet Wireless designed the innovative Quanta 70 Point-to-Point solutions based on the company's Octopus SDR platform. They provide throughputs of up to 480 Mbps in a 125 MHz channel size and are ideally suited for telecom operators and geographically-spread corporates wishing to deploy high-speed connectivity in dense urban areas. The 71-76 GHz frequency band (also known as E-band) is particularly attractive to operators of all types due to zero interference environments and simplified regulations in many countries around the globe.

For more information about Quanta 70, please visit: https://infinetwireless.com/products/quanta-70.

- Ends -

Media Contact Information:

Infinet Wireless

Ekaterina Safronova

+356 2034-15-14

e.safronova@infinetwireless.com

Proactive International PR

James Curry

+44 (0)1636 704888

infinetwireless@proactive-pr.com

About Infinet Wireless

Infinet Wireless is in a unique position, being one of the largest privately owned Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) development and manufacturing companies in the world. Since its foundation, Infinet has maintained organic growth through innovation and the ability to deliver complete customer satisfaction throughout. Listening to its customers for more than 26 years, coupled with its innovative approach in research and development, have resulted in a range of advanced fixed wireless connectivity solutions that are a perfect fit for many requirements, making Infinet Wireless the natural choice for global communication corporations and governments, all of whom require uncompromised connectivity.

With over 500,000 deployments from the plains of Siberia to the deserts of the Sahara, Infinet Wireless is active in market segments that deliver Broadband Wireless Access to service providers of all types, government entities, transportation sector (including mobile and nomadic functionality) and Oil & Gas. For more information, please visit our website at www.infinetwireless.com or connect with Infinet Wireless on social media: @InfinetW.