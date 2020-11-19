Amsterdam, the Netherlands, November 19, 2020 – At GITEX Technology Week 2020, the biggest IT and telecom exhibition in the Middle East, Infinet Wireless will showcase its latest Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solutions, specifically designed to meet operators’ and businesses’ needs in the digital era. The event will take place on December 6-10, 2020, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Infinet Wireless will present to its customers and partners its latest wireless solutions – including the Quanta family – all designed for last-mile connectivity, high capacity backhauling and for enabling high-performance CCTV deployments, among other applications.

Infinet Wireless logo

“Dubai and the wider Middle East are major markets for Infinet Wireless, with deployments of our various solutions in all vertical sectors,” said Kamal Mokrani, Global Vice President at Infinet Wireless. “We have powered ultra-long-distance connectivity for Saudi Arabia’s leading service providers, provided reliable connectivity to King Abdulaziz University (Jeddah), as well as helped Oman’s leading pharmaceutical distribution and logistics chain to deploy a broadband infrastructure for its day-to-day operations.”

“We are continuing to increase our presence in the region where we see a greater demand for low-latency, high-bandwidth connectivity in a changing world which places greater reliance on digital capability,” Kamal Mokrani continued.

The company will showcase its Quanta family of solutions, based on its innovative SDR technology (Software Defined Radio). The Quanta solutions can be used to deploy wireless ‘Point-to-Point’ platforms in the 5 GHz, 6 GHz and 70 GHz frequency bands. Some of these models provide up to 750 Mbps throughput, ensuring stable connectivity over long distances for service operators of all types and sizes.

Experts from the company will also present the InfiLINK Evolution and InfiMAN Evolution latest solutions. These Point-to-Point and Point-to-Multipoint solutions, respectively, provide higher throughputs than their previous generation, and are fully backward compatible with Infinet's legacy wireless products.

The InfiMAN Evolution portfolio will definitely be in the spotlight. The new base station provides, among many other things, a sector capacity of up to 650 Mbps, enabling wireless operators of all sizes to not only deploy new infrastructures but also to extend the reach of their existing networks. Thanks to InfiMAN Evolution operators are able to deliver voice and video services at ultra-long ranges, providing at the same time a wide set of networking features and maintaining strict QoS control.

Additionally, the Axion 28, Infinet Wireless’ latest breakthrough in broadband access in the 28 GHz frequency band, will be on display during GITEX Technology Week 2020. It is designed to support the deployment of high-density multipoint networks that deliver performance up to 1.2 Gbps in only a 56 MHz channel size.

Infinet Wireless solutions will be showcased at Zabeel Hall, stand Z2-D10, Dubai World Trade Centre.

- Ends -

Media Contact Information

Infinet Wireless

Ekaterina Safronova

+356 2034-15-14

e.safronova@infinetwireless.com

Proactive International PR

James Curry

+44 (0)1636 704888

infinetwireless@proactive-pr.com

About Infinet Wireless

Infinet Wireless is in a unique position, being one of the largest privately owned Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) development and manufacturing companies in the world. Since its foundation, Infinet has maintained organic growth through innovation and the ability to deliver complete customer satisfaction throughout.

Listening to its customers for more than 26 years, coupled with its innovative approach in research and development, have resulted in a range of advanced fixed wireless connectivity solutions that are a perfect fit for many requirements, making Infinet Wireless the natural choice for global communication corporations and governments, all of whom require uncompromised connectivity.

With over 500,000 deployments from the plains of Siberia to the deserts of the Sahara, Infinet Wireless is active in market segments that deliver Broadband Wireless Access to service providers of all types, government entities, transportation sector (including mobile and nomadic functionality) and Oil & Gas. For more information, please visit our website at www.infinetwireless.com or connect with Infinet Wireless on social media: @InfinetW.