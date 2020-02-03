Ground-breaking solutions on display will enable service providers to meet the bandwidth demand for IoT and 5G services and applications

Barcelona, Spain, February 3, 2020 – At Mobile World Congress 2020, Infinet Wireless, the global leader in fixed broadband wireless connectivity, will demonstrate how service providers can achieve enhanced capacity at a lower cost, with its portfolio of high spectral efficiency solutions.

Infinet Wireless' Stand at Mobile World Congress 2020

Throughout the event, Infinet Wireless will showcase its latest innovations in spectral efficiency achieved thanks to its brand-new Software Defined Radio (SDR) solutions -Quanta 5 and Quanta 70. As the demand for faster, more reliable and higher-capacity wireless infrastructures continues to grow, Infinet Wireless will demonstrate how its new family of products can indeed enable service providers to achieve new levels of performance, whilst at the same time reducing their operational costs.

Offering significant cost savings when compared to other wired or wireless solutions available in today’s marketplace, the new Quanta 5 is the industry’s highest spectral efficient solution suitable for a diverse range of applications. This includes back-hauling for base stations, transmission of high-resolution CCTV and video streams, as well as providing high capacity internet access to remote locations.

Quanta 5 has been specifically designed to mitigate interference in noisy radio environments whilst delivering an unprecedented performance in even less radio spectrum. This provides service providers with an all-in-one solution which will meet an ever-increasing demand for yet more bandwidth, allowing them to monetize their service offering and introduce new and innovative Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G services and applications.

“As 5G comes to fruition across the globe and the number of IoT applications and connected devices continue to grow at an exponential rate, service providers are under increasing pressure to upgrade their networks to deliver the high-capacity, ultra-fast connectivity these applications demand,” said Kamal Mokrani, Global Vice President at Infinet Wireless. “However, they are up against a number of challenges, such as growing interference levels and limited spectrum availability. Our portfolio of high spectral efficiency wireless products is designed to address these challenges head on, providing easy-to-deploy solutions which service providers can implement rapidly and cost-effectively – enabling them to stay ahead of their competitors.”

Representing a new phase in mmWave developments, more specifically the 71-76 GHz frequency range, Infinet Wireless will also present its new Quanta 70 family of wireless products. Delivering performance up to 480 Mbps in the 125 MHz band at distances of up to 5km, Quanta 70 is a unique and cost-efficient solution for enabling last-mile access.

As the frequency band has simplified licensing in most countries, it can also be used to create high-density networks with guaranteed performance in zero- interference environments.

Infinet Wireless will demonstrate its latest ground-breaking solutions at Stand 1D80 at Mobile World Congress, taking place at the Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain, from Monday, 24th of February to Thursday, 27th of February 2020.

