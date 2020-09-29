29th September 2020 – London, UK – InfoSaaS and UKCloud have signed a partnership agreement that will see InfoSaaS’s data security, risk management and compliance software solutions made available to UKCloud’s customers and partners, free of charge for an initial six month period.

UKCloud’s customers and partners can now access InfoSaaS’s solutions supporting data security, risk management and general business compliance activities (ISO9001, ISO27001, ISO27017, ISO27018 and ISO27701), supply chain management (ISO28001), data protection, (UK Data Protection Act 2018 and GDPR) and health and safety risk management (ISO45001).

Peter Rossi, co-founder of InfoSaaS, said: “Our solutions have always been intended to make obsolete the ‘traditional’ approaches used by companies for their information security, risk management and compliance activities, which are prone to human error and omissions. Essentially, we aim to help organisations to move on from spreadsheets and documents – but, of course, inertia and cost are always obstacles to change. This agreement removes the cost issue, for companies which have – through a process of digital transformation and migration to the cloud – already shown that they are unlikely to be held back by inertia.”

James Maynard, Solutions Director for UKCloud said: “UKCloud is committed to supporting our public sector customers and industry partners in driving out the cost and risk associated with traditional approaches to common challenges such as security and compliance. We have developed our multi-cloud platform to provide the flexibility, assurance, and expertise necessary to power innovative and specialist SaaS solutions, ensuring our customers and partners never have to compromise on security or value. We are delighted that InfoSaaS has chosen to use our platform to deliver this generous offer designed to accelerate adoption of digital solutions.”

InfoSaaS provides industry-leading SaaS software solutions for achieving and retaining multiple ISO management system certifications. By virtue of being platform-based, its solutions enable:

Compliance managers (or whoever is responsible for ISO compliance within their organisation) to collaborate easily with other, remote colleagues, and to conduct "internal audits" to ensure that standards are met ahead of any external audit; and

Certification Bodies to conduct surveillance audits more easily and even remotely.

ISO management system certifications have grown in importance to organisations operating in increasingly competitive markets around the world, clearly communicating relevant or important competencies to potential customers. Demonstrating certification against industry standards and evidencing a mature approach to the protection of sensitive information and personal data have become baseline requirements in many markets and for some customers.

About UKCloud

UKCloud provide assured, agile and value-based true public and multi-cloud solutions that enable our customers to deliver enhanced performance through technology.

We believe in multi-cloud . Because there is no single cloud that delivers the choice and flexibility you need to support your diverse workloads, skills and tools, without compromise

. Because there is no single cloud that delivers the choice and flexibility you need to support your diverse workloads, skills and tools, without compromise We are open you’re never locked in . Because public sector deserves to benefit from plurality, competition and flexible commercial terms

. Because public sector deserves to benefit from plurality, competition and flexible commercial terms We accelerate your safe passage to cloud . Because our UK experts have unrivalled experience of delivering government grade multi-cloud solutions

. Because our UK experts have unrivalled experience of delivering government grade multi-cloud solutions We enable collaboration within communities. Because the ability to access, share and reuse promotes maximum innovation and efficiency

UKCloud. Making Transformation Happen.

Additional information about UKCloud can be found at www.ukcloud.com or by following us on Twitter at @ukcloudltd, while information about UKCloud Health can be found at www.ukcloudhealth.com or on Twitter at @ukcloudhealth and information about UKCloudX can be found at www.ukcloudX.com or on Twitter at @ukcloudx

About InfoSaaS

Delivered via the unique InfoSaaS Compliance Framework (ICF) and supported by consultancy and training, InfoSaaS solutions help organisations to achieve their data security, risk management and general business compliance objectives, up to and including ISO management system certifications.

Incorporating over 20 years’ industry experience, InfoSaaS solutions support data security, risk management and general business compliance activities (ISO9001, ISO27001, ISO27017, ISO27018 and ISO27701), supply chain management (ISO28001), data protection, (UK Data Protection Act 2018 and GDPR) and health and safety risk management (ISO45001). InfoSaaS also has a global network of expert business compliance professionals, including partners and consultants, to deliver on-site or remote consultancy, training and support. More information at www.infosaas.com.

