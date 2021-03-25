Brands, publishers and advertisers will gain customer insight and improve audience targeting

London, UK, 25 March 2021: Leading data and insight company REaD Group and InfoSum, the world’s leading decentralised marketing infrastructure, have today announced a partnership that will make REaD’s UK-wide comprehensive and permissioned database of online and offline consumer data available for brands, publishers and more to discover new insights and improve audience targeting.

REaD Group logo

InfoSum empowers companies to unlock the full potential of their data by enabling collaboration between data-rich companies. Through a decentralised infrastructure, brands, media owners, data owners and other enterprise companies can connect data without ever sharing it. InfoSum’s identity infrastructure allows REaD to make its accurate, responsible and diverse third-party data available for companies to match first-party customer data to highly valuable interest and behavioural data to enrich their customer understanding. By removing the need to share or commingle any data, the privacy of the end consumer is protected, as is the security of each data set.

REaD’s marketing database is the most comprehensive and trusted source of marketing data in the UK, with hundreds of selectable variables that can be used to create highly targeted and timely campaigns. The database is multi-contributor and permissioned specifically for marketing. It combines hundreds of lifestyle variables covering demographics, interests, hobbies, behavioural and attitudinal insights, channel preferences and geo-demographics to help target campaigns at every level.

In addition, social media and open source data is added to create genuinely unique variables that can be appended at different geographic levels. This insight provides advertisers with the ability to understand how many of their key segments are available to match against media owner first-party data, enabling accurate media planning, without the need to exchange any data.

For the first month after launch, access to REaD Group's data variables will be provided free of charge by InfoSum for brands and media owners to generate audience insights, providing them with a rare opportunity to see the value of the data set before making a commitment to partner.

Jon Cano Lopez, CEO of REaD Group, commented, “We are excited to partner with InfoSum and provide advertisers with a privacy-first way to better target their campaigns using a one-to-one match against our comprehensive database. It also ensures publishers can maximise the value of their engaged audiences. We look forward to close collaboration over the coming months as we work with mutual advertisers and publishers on their many use cases.”

Stuart Colman, VP Sales at InfoSum, added: “We’re delighted to have REaD Group make their data available to brands and media owners in a privacy-safe way through InfoSum’s data collaboration platform. REaD Group’s extensive audience insights will enable companies to enrich their first-party data and continue to deliver relevant advertising experiences in the cookieless world, while respecting the trust and privacy of consumers.”

About REaD Group

REaD Group is a marketing data and insight company that gives brands the right to be personal. Data – particularly quality data and data quality – is at the heart of everything it does: REaD believes that there isn’t a marketing challenge that data cannot solve.

To genuinely engage customers, brands must create communications that are timely, relevant and permissioned. REaD uses its unrivalled data products, insight and expertise to helps its clients get closer to their customers, offering market-leading data quality and cleaning solutions and trusted marketing data.

For more information visit readgroup.co.uk.

About InfoSum

InfoSum is the identity infrastructure powering decentralised data ecosystems, delivering the fastest, most privacy-safe way to analyse, segment and activate data across the advertising ecosystem.

InfoSum’s identity infrastructure provides a secure and privacy-safe way to connect first and second-party data sources, without moving data. Its primary strength is in its ability to provide overlaps between two separate data sets without the need to physically share data, thereby enabling seamless and quick data enrichment and audience segmentation use cases.

For more information visit infosum.com.