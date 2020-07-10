Iotics announces founding membership of Emergent Alliance

July 10, 2020 Iotics is one of the founding members of the Emergent Alliance, a not-for-profit community to better inform the future economic decision making of governments, corporations and organizations post-COVID-19. Alongside fellow members such as Rolls-Royce, IBM, Microsoft, Google Cloud and the Open Data Institute, the Emergent Alliance will share data, expertise and resources to build economic resilience and solve some of the biggest challenges facing a post-COVID-19 world.

Robin Brattel, CEO of Iotics

Iotics was founded with a mission of liberating data to enable the world to make the most informed decisions, based on the ability of individuals and organizations to collaborate, securely sharing meaningful information in real-time.

The Emergent Alliance will allow businesses and people to come together in a trusted environment to share their knowledge, data and skills enabling us all to recover better and form a stronger position for the future. Iotics’ technology will play a key role in realizing the Alliance’s vision.

Robin Brattel, CEO of Iotics said, “We are proud to be a founding member of the Emergent Alliance. Iotics’ patented Event-Data platform enables data and insights to flow freely anywhere, underpinning the collaborative efforts of this powerful new community. Our overlay architecture was built to surface key insights across diverse partner ecosystems, such as those seen in the Emergent Alliance, putting vital information into the hands of world leaders.

Rachel Gawley, Programme Director said of the Emergent Alliance: “Our vision is to form an independent alliance and create a safe environment in which we share data, expertise and resources to work together to aid economic recovery and rebuild economies.’’

Brattel went on to say, “Enterprises have long grappled with the challenge of finding meaningful and actionable insights in the data noise, to drive data-based decisions and deliver significant results. It’s what Iotics was created for.”

You can find out more about the Alliance and follow their progress by visiting https://emergentalliance.org/

About Iotics

Iotics is liberating data, empowering enterprises with meaningful, relevant real-time information to drive real-world decisions. Iotics’ patented Event-Data Platform, enables you to connect any data source, turn any data into event analytics and selectively stream events to existing or future applications. Built-in Semantic Twins and Twin modelling adds value to your data and enables autonomous flexible scaling across corporate boundaries. Deployment is incremental -realize immediate value without needing to re-architect, duplicate or centralize.

For more information, please visit: www.iotics.com

Or contact: Ali Nicholl, VP Communication ali@iotics.com | +1 (888) 449 8472