Joint use cases bring together PCTEL hardware with Infovista’s market-leading TEMS software to deliver fit-for-purpose customer solutions

Paris, France – July 19 2022 – Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA), and PCTEL, a leading global provider of wireless connectivity, today announced a strategic collaboration to co-develop joint 5G network testing use cases for mobile operators and industry regulators.

Infovista Logo

The joint uses cases will bring together PCTEL 5G scanning receivers and Infovista’s market-leading TEMS software to create differentiated and simplified solutions that address specific customer needs and requirements. The initial set of use cases include 5G C-Band interference monitoring, autonomous testing, beamforming configuration validation, automatic site location detection and automated interference detection, and combine PCTEL’s scanners with Infovista’s AI-powered network testing and assurance software.

One of the first joint solutions sees Infovista and PCTEL combining to deliver automated interference source detection and location. Leveraging Infovista’s NLA cloud platform for automated cross-domain troubleshooting, the solution uses network and service performance data from Infovista Ativa™ and its AI/ML analytics engine to rapidly identify and geo-locate cells affected by interference. With the approximate area of the interference identified, Infovista’s precision drive testing algorithms determine an optimal drive route and diagnostics workflow, and then a tester is dispatched with a PCTEL scanner and guided workflow to quickly find the source of the interference.

Faiq Khan, President of Global Networks, Infovista, said: “Mobile operators and regulators are facing new and specific challenges as 5G spectrum is licensed and networks rolled out. Their complexity requires new approaches to network testing, using the latest in AI, automation and cloud-native technologies to reduce the time and cost of network testing and monitoring while also being more accurate and valuable to the business. The strategic collaboration between Infovista and PCTEL is driven by this customer need, and we’re excited about the future opportunities our combined customer program will unlock.”

Arnt Arvik, Vice President & Chief Sales Officer, PCTEL, said: “Today effective network testing and monitoring requires purpose built scanning receivers to measure hundreds of channels across a broad spectrum including 5GNR and mmWave. Testing needs to be fast and accurate, conducted in multiple environments, and it need to be capable of simultaneously testing multiple technologies and operator networks. We are delighted that our industry leading 5G scanning receivers including our flagship Gflex® will be paired with Infovista’s software solutions. Together we’re bringing the power of two customer-focused teams to co-develop joint 5G testing use cases that solve tangible challenges facing our customers today and in the future.”

PCTEL designs, develops and manufactures industrial-grade products that enable customers to deliver wireless connectivity. PCTEL scanning receivers are precision network testing tools, designed for drive testing, walk testing, troubleshooting, and monitoring of cellular, WiFi, IoT, and critical communications networks worldwide.

Infovista’s TEMS Network Testing Portfolio enables network and services performance quality evaluation, troubleshooting and optimization by measuring and benchmarking end user experience. For Network Operators and Regulators, TEMS delivers the ability to walk test, drive test, and dynamically analyze service performance under real-life conditions — indoors, outdoors, and around the clock. For more on the Infovista TEMS network testing portfolio, please visit https://www.infovista.com/tems

***

About PCTEL

PCTEL is a leading global provider of wireless technology solutions, including purpose-built Industrial IoT devices, antenna systems, and test and measurement products. Trusted by our customers for over 25 years, we solve complex wireless challenges to help organizations stay connected, transform, and grow. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.pctel.com

PCTEL® and Gflex® are a registered trademarks of PCTEL, Inc. © 2022 PCTEL, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Infovista

Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation, powers complex intelligent networks to ensure they deliver brilliant user experience, maximizing productivity and efficiency, securely. At the core of the company’s approach are automation and analytics, enabling Infovista software solutions to span the entire network lifecycle. From managing service legacy networks to optimizing 5G deployments, from providing applications visibility to securing and controlling the extended edge, Infovista helps Communications Service Providers and Enterprises to fully unlock their digital business potential. More than 1,500 customers, including 400 Mobile Network Operators, around the world rely on Infovista. www.infovista.com

Contact

Richard Howson

Temono for Infovista

richard.howson@temono.com

+44 (0)7833 693 862