Paris, France – February 3rd, 2022 – Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA), today announced its 360° Assurance set of solutions to support predictive, real-time and automated customer experience assurance across any operator’s end-to-end network, from a single application. The 360° Assurance solutions provide unified visibility and automation capabilities designed to support and enable more efficient service operations driven by CSPs’ end customer experiences, for specific services, including SLA-backed 5G network slicing, mobile voice (VoNR), fixed voice and SD-WAN. They are designed to accelerate the monetization of differentiated Quality of Experience (QoE) and new business services based on advanced network connectivity, at scale, whilst reducing the cost of advanced customer experience assurance scenarios through automation.

Infovista 360° Assurance solutions break down the traditional silos of network, device, subscriber, service and application assurance to anticipate and prevent problems that impact the end user. They provide CSPs with the level of detailed visibility and intelligence into their customers’ experiences necessary to support proactive remediation, automating the resolution of problems through network configuration and orchestrator interoperability. They enable the delivery and monetization of differentiated QoE and SLA guarantees, providing clear visibility of customer experience, service and network performance with dashboards and reports designed for both technology and business departments, ensuring data consistency and ‘single source of truth’ across the CSP’s organization.

“Operators are faced with a real conundrum – new programmable networks such as 5G SA present new opportunities like network slicing that can unlock new markets, and yet revenues are flat, traffic is growing, and costs are growing,” said Renata Da Silva, VP Product, Service Assurance at Infovista. “The traditional siloed approach to managing their networks, services and customer experiences simply doesn’t provide the intelligence and automation that they need to be able to unlock the 5G opportunity and deliver on its promise. 360° Assurance simplifies network operations and empowers CSPs to guarantee the service level agreements and performance that come with those services, and crucially ensure that end customers get what they paid for.”

Part of Infovista’s NLA portfolio which enables the automation of processes spanning multiple domains and phases within the network lifecycle – from planning, testing, deployment and assurance through to monetization –the 360° Assurance set of solutions brings together traditionally separate tools and operational disciplines into a unified cloud-native platform and a ‘single-pane-of-glass’ application, using advanced reporting, correlation and analytics capabilities combined with service usage traces and geospatial analysis for high accuracy in root-cause analysis and a set of automation and AIOps capabilities for fast problem healing.

About Infovista

Infovista is the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA) for the next-gen networks era. With its unique NLA approach, Infovista allows communications service providers (CSPs) and enterprises to improve their network performance and customer experience, optimize their productivity, and reduce their costs, while maximizing return on their investments. Spanning the entire network lifecycle, Infovista’s products and solutions leverage an open, integrated, cloud-native portfolio that automates tasks, flows, analytics, and decisions to the greatest extent possible. More than 1,500 customers, including 400 Mobile Network Operators, around the world rely on Infovista to plan, design, deploy, test, operate, support, optimize, evolve, report on and monetize their networks – www.infovista.com

