Portfolio of use cases enable CSPs to capitalize on 5G SA opportunity and monetize their network investments

Paris, France – April 21st, 2022 – Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA), today announced details of its participation at the FutureNet World in London (10-11 May 2022). At the event, Infovista will demonstrate how its uniquely comprehensive NLA portfolio of applications and solutions harness the latest AI/ML technologies with a cloud-native by-design architecture to provide CSPs with 360° visibility, interoperability and predictive automation, from the customer to the network resource and underlying infrastructure.

Infovista experts and executives will be on hand to explain how automated assurance and operations is today enabling network operators to quickly, proactively and cost-efficiently roll out, optimize and monetize advanced 5G NSA and 5G SA networks and services using Infovista’s cloud-native and open platform of world-leading NLA applications.

“5G and cloudified networks are not only transforming the services CSPs can deliver, they are also transforming the CSP organization itself. Traditional assurance and operations silos are no longer fit-for-purpose,” said Franco Messori, Chief Product Strategy & Transformation Officer, Infovista. “Automated assurance is fundamental to operators' complete visibility and control to monetize new SLA-backed 5G services and experiences and maximize previous investments done for 4G. At FutureNet, we'll showcase our entire portfolio of cloud-native Automated Assurance solutions and demonstrate how it simplifies network operations and delivers automation across the whole network lifecycle to maximize the return on your mobile network investments.”

During the FutureNet World, Infovista experts will demonstrate new innovative solutions and use cases spanning the 5G network lifecycle, including how it enables CSPs to:

Gain 360° Intelligence

Introducing Ativa™, the new Automated Assurance and operations suite of applications, supporting the next generation of automated cloud-based service operations centers (SOC). It equips service providers to improve quality of experience, reliability and performance whilst reducing costs through system consolidation, process automation, system and domain correlation and consolidation, and automated of network orchestration.

Go beyond traditional assurance

Demonstrating its new Smart CAPEX optimization solution for operators designing, deploying and operating 5G networks. Smart CAPEX enables CSPs to accelerate and increase the return on investment (ROI) from their 5G network rollout, expansion, and densification by intelligently calculating and optimizing the predicted business outcomes – including revenue, churn and quality of experience – of their 5G CAPEX investments. It enhances predictive accuracy by introducing operational data typically provided by assurance systems, and external business, market, and financial data, with powerful predictive calculation and geospatial mapping capabilities reducing the time needed for planning decision-making.

Accelerate time-to-value

Showcasing its new 360° Assurance solutions family that combines the correlation of subscriber QoE, service QoS and network resource performance with advanced troubleshooting capabilities into pre-configured solutions for specific services, including, for example, SLA-backed 5G network slicing, mobile voice (VoNR) and fixed voice, enabling faster and more efficient network and service operations.

Leverage latest cloud technologies

Revealing how the new cloud-native Ativa™ Automated Assurance and Operations suite of applications is built upon a powerful, open platform with shared capabilities that unlock advanced automation scenarios, including AIOps, zero-touch configuration, active testing, and workflow automation.

Our participation in the agenda at the event focuses on how to unlock the new monetization opportunities that 5G brings both to CSPs and a diverse range of enterprise verticals. Infovista executives will be participating in industry discussions, including:

Keynote panel discussion:

Wednesday 11 May @ 10:00 – 10:30

Automation Now: Role of automation in running a network with disaggregation technology

The time is now: How to accelerate network modernization programs

Investment levels, requirements and priorities: navigation the route

New partnership models around automation: overcoming the challenge of competitors collaborating on projects

How much do CSPs want to rely on AI? What is the model?

Operational AI – moving from concept to implementation: keys to success

Scaling AI & automation beyond specific tasks to broad capabilities and end-to-end processes

Moderator: Patrick Kelly, Founder & Principal Analyst, Appledore Research Group

Panellists:

Neil McRae, Managing Director & Chief Architect, BT

Terje Jenson, SVP & Head of Global Network Architecture, Telenor

Franco Messori, Chief Product Strategy & Transformation Officer, Infovista

Infovista’s executives and technology experts will be available to share insights into its strategies and case studies, including some of the world’s largest and most advanced networks, such as Rakuten Mobile, Ooredoo and Zain, and how Infovista is today helping them to benefit from the efficiency and business agility gains of the latest industry technology advancements, including 5G SA and Open RAN.

Infovista is a Platinum Sponsor of FutureNet World 2022 and will exhibiting on the show floor. To learn more about the NLA use cases and its portfolio of solutions for 5G network planning, testing and assurance, or to meet with Infovista during FutureNet World, please reserve a meeting with the team at the event.

