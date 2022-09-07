Paris, France – Wednesday September 7th, 2022 – Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA), today announced details of its participation at Cable-Tec 2022 (Philadelphia: 20-22 September 2022) where it will be an exhibitor.

At the event, Infovista will demonstrate how telecommunications providers can address the complexity of fixed and wireless network and service management with intelligent, automated cloud-native assurance and operations that provides a single source of truth for 360° visibility, interoperability and predictive automation, from the customer to the network resource and underlying infrastructure. In addition, as cable operators expand their wireless network business, Infovista will present its market leading AI-driven solutions for wireless network planning and optimization as well as its automated testing solutions for RAN infrastructure and services (e.g. native & OTT voice, video, data, e-gaming apps & services, etc.), thus ensuring operators realize CAPEX, OPEX, and Quality of Experience (QoE) benefits throughout the entire network lifecycle.

Infovista experts will be on hand at its dedicated exhibition booth (#4084) and meeting area to explain how cable companies and fixed operators can leverage its cloud-native and open NLA platform that delivers end-to-end automation and sustains innovative applications, including Ativa™, Infovista’s new Automated Assurance & Operations suite of applications, that powers unique use case based solutions, such as 360° Broadband assurance, that correlate and automate assurance workflows across customer, service and resource domains.

By integrating and automating, through advanced cloud-native capabilities including AIOps, zero-touch configuration and digital twin modelling, other data and workflows derived from services assurance, network planning, network and services testing, Infovista will demo at the show new wireless use cases such as Smart CAPEX, that enables CSPs to accelerate and increase the return on investment (ROI) from their wireless network rollout, expansion and densification by intelligently calculating and optimizing the predicted business outcomes – including revenue, churn and quality of experience – of their CAPEX investments.

“With the advance in virtualized and cloudified network functions, and a greater need for automation, the convergence of cable and wireless networks requires a novel management framework to enable advanced functionalities, network monitoring and assurance,” said Andrew Miceli, VP Sales North America, Infovista. “Infovista’ solutions support Cable Service Providers to maximize ROI, shorten time to value with intelligent automation, optimize OPEX with agile network operations, create new revenue streams with innovative applications for monetization of SLA-backed services, and optimize network TCO.”

To learn more about Infovista end-to-end automation solutions, please book your meeting with the company’s experts and executives at the event.

During the event, Infovista will present the following products and solutions spanning the network lifecycle:

Network and Services Testing

Showcasing Infovista TEMS™ Network and Services Testing Portfolio that allows to optimize wireless network quality and application performance by measuring end user experience Demonstrating its new cloud-based automated single site verification (SSV) solution that reduces the reliance on highly skilled engineers by providing step-by-step drive- and walk-test instructions, and enhances ‘sweet spot’ calculations through the integration of network planning data improve testing accuracy Presenting Precision Drive Testing™ to bring a ML/AI data-driven approach and automation to network testing, significantly reducing the cost and time Showcasing unique VoIP testing solutions including the world’s first ML-based quality of experience (QoE) testing solution for VoNR with its ITU-certified sQLEAR algorithm



Network Planning & Optimization

Demonstrating its new Smart CAPEX solution that optimizes network cell site densification and expansion by correlating and optimizing predicted business outcomes such as revenue, churn, QoE and ROI, using digital twin based ‘what-if scenario’ analysis, augmented by operational and business data Showcasing its leading Planet™ network planning solutions including the world’s first AI-based propagation model; the enhancement of planning through crowdsourced user data; and a new cloud-based planning solution that dynamically scales to nationwide models and easily integrates with peripheral applications spanning the network lifecycle through automated workflows



Assurance & Monetization

Introducing Ativa™, its new suite of cloud-native applications for Automated Assurance and Operations of cloudified, fixed, IP and wireless networks that is built on advanced automation capabilities, including AIOps, zero-touch configuration, active assurance, and workflow automation. This enables a new generation of automated cloud-based service operations center (SOC) that equips service providers to improve quality whilst reducing costs through system consolidation, process automation and the automation of network changes Presenting its latest end-to-end insights with the 360° Assurance solutions family for fixed and wireless networks, that combine the correlation of subscriber QoE, service QoS and network resource performance with advanced troubleshooting capabilities for specific services, including SLA-backed network slicing, mobile voice, fixed voice, enabling faster and more efficient network and service operation



Infovista’s executives and technology experts will be available (at booth #4084) to share insights into its strategies and case studies, including some of the world’s largest and most advanced networks, such as Rakuten Mobile, Colt Technology Services and Zain, and how Infovista is currently helping them to benefit from the efficiency and business agility gains of the latest industry technology advancements.

To learn more about Infovista end-to-end automation solutions, please reserve a meeting with the team at the event.

About Infovista

Infovista is the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA) for the next-gen networks era. With its unique NLA approach, Infovista allows communications service providers (CSPs) and enterprises to improve their network performance and customer experience, optimize their productivity, and reduce their costs, while maximizing return on their investments. Spanning the entire network lifecycle, Infovista’s products and solutions leverage an open, integrated, cloud native portfolio that automates tasks, flows, analytics, and decisions to the greatest extent possible. More than 1,700 customers, including 400 Mobile Network Operators, around the world rely on Infovista to plan, design, deploy, test, operate, support, optimize, evolve, report on and monetize their networks – www.infovista.com

