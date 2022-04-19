Portfolio of applications enable operators and enterprises to quickly and proactively plan, test, assure and monetize their 5G investments

Paris, France – April 19th, 2022 – Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA), today announced details of its participation at the Big 5G Event in Austin, Texas (16-18 May 2022). At the event, Infovista will showcase its comprehensive NLA portfolio of applications and solutions, including innovations how to fast-track 5G site validation by integrating network planning and testing data into cloud-based Automated Single Site Verification (SSV) to improve accuracy and reduce the time to market of 5G services.

Infovista logo

Infovista experts will be on hand to explain how network operators can quickly, proactively and cost-efficiently roll out, optimize and monetize advanced 5G networks and services using Infovista’s cloud-native and open platform of world-leading NLA applications.

During the Big 5G Event, Infovista experts will be on hand to demonstrate innovative solutions and use cases spanning the 5G network lifecycle, including:

Network Planning & Optimization

Demonstrating its new Smart CAPEX optimization solution for operators designing, deploying and operating 5G networks. Smart CAPEX enables CSPs to accelerate and increase the return on investment (ROI) from their 5G network rollout, expansion and densification by intelligently calculating and optimizing the predicted business outcomes – including revenue, churn and quality of experience – of their 5G CAPEX investments

Showcasing its leading Planet™ network planning solutions including the world’s first AI-based propagation model; the enhancement of planning through crowdsourced user data; and a new cloud-based planning solution that dynamically scales to nationwide models and easily integrates with peripheral applications spanning the network lifecycle through automated workflows

Network Testing

Showcasing the world’s first ML-based quality of experience (QoE) testing solution for VoNR with its ITU-certified sQLEAR algorithm

Demonstrating its award-winning TEMS™ network testing portfolio, including a new cloud-based automated single site verification (SSV) solution that reduces the reliance on highly skilled engineers by providing step-by-step drive- and walk-test instructions, and enhances ‘sweet spot’ calculations through the integration of network planning data improve testing accuracy

Assurance & Monetization

Introducing Ativa™, its new suite of cloud-native applications for Automated Assurance and Operations of cloudified, fixed, IP and wireless networks that is built on advanced automation capabilities, including AIOps, zero-touch configuration, active assurance, and workflow automation. This enables a new generation of automated cloud-based service operations center (SOC) that equips service providers to improve quality whilst reducing costs through system consolidation, process automation and the automation of network changes

Showcasing its new 360° Assurance solutions family that combines the correlation of subscriber QoE, service QoS and network resource performance with advanced troubleshooting capabilities for specific services, including SLA-backed 5G network slicing, mobile voice (VoNR), fixed voice, enabling faster and more efficient network and service operations

The complexity of 5G networks is challenging how operators plan, deploy and operate their networks and services – and all against a backdrop of ever-increasing scrutiny of the ROI they deliver. At the Big 5G Event, Infovista will be showcasing how it addresses not just the challenges above, but delivers automation across the full network lifecycle to maximize the return on your 5G network investments.

Infovista expert will be speaking during the event in sessions focused on the new opportunities 5G brings for CSPs and enterprises. Panels include:

Track5: The Programmable Telco– Day 1, May 17th

14:10: Panel Discussion – Fibre to 5G: New Market Opportunities?

Moderator: Jim Hodges, Research Director, Heavy Reading

Infovista panelist: Darren Hart, Product Manager – Network Planning

Track1: 5G Applications in Private Networks, Day 2, May 18th

14:10 Panel Discussion | Connectivity on-the-go: Powering Private Networks Opportunities

Moderator: Pablo Tomasi, Principal Analyst – Private Networks, Omdia

Infovista panelist: Pär Hultén, Product Manager – TEMS Products and Devices, Infovista

Infovista’s executives and technology experts will be available to share insights into its strategies and case studies, including some of the world’s largest and most advanced networks, such as Rakuten Mobile, Ooredoo and Zain, and how Infovista is today helping them to benefit from the efficiency and business agility gains of the latest industry technology advancements, including 5G SA and Open RAN.

Infovista is a Gold Sponsor of the Big 5G Event 2022 and will exhibiting on stand 425. To learn more about the NLA use cases and its portfolio of solutions for 5G network planning, testing and assurance, or to meet with Infovista during the Big 5G, please reserve a meeting with the team at the event https://pages.infovista.com/Big5G2022_RequestMeeting.html.

***

About Infovista

Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation, powers complex intelligent networks to ensure they deliver brilliant user experience, maximizing productivity and efficiency, securely. At the core of the company’s approach are automation and analytics, enabling Infovista software solutions to span the entire network lifecycle. From managing service legacy networks to optimizing 5G deployments, from providing applications visibility to securing and controlling the extended edge, Infovista helps Communications Service Providers and Enterprises to fully unlock their digital business potential. More than 1,700 customers, including 350 Mobile Network Operators, around the world rely on Infovista. www.infovista.com

Contact

Richard Howson

Temono for Infovista

richard.howson@temono.com

+44 (0)7833 693 862