Paris, France – September 6th, 2021 – Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA), today announced details of its participation at TM Forum’s Digital Transformation World Series, taking place between 22nd September – 14th October 2021.

At the event, Infovista will showcase its cross-network lifecycle use cases that enable automation of processes spanning multiple network lifecycle phases, accelerating digital transformation for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and enterprises. The use cases will enable reduction in CAPEX and OPEX while improving customer experience and monetizing advanced connectivity services that involve end-to-end automation of complex, virtualized networks and services, across the full network lifecycle: planning; testing and deploying; operating; and monetizing and reporting.

Infovista is a silver sponsor of Digital Transformation World Series and is an exclusive sponsor of a Digital Leadership Roundtable, an invitation-only event running alongside the main event. The four-week conference will attract industry executives from across the globe to discuss key business challenges and practical solutions in four conference tracks – Make the Vision a Reality, Leverage Digital Ecosystems, Power Growth with Cloud Data and AI, and Future Proof your Business.

The Digital Leadership Roundtable discussion will be led by TM Forum and Infovista’s Chief Product Strategy and Transformation Officer, Franco Messori, covering how the industry can accelerate its automation journey to create new monetization opportunities, sharing lessons learned from pioneering tier 1 operators that are today leading the adoption of automation by leveraging increasingly mature modern, open and standardized technologies, such as O-RAN, 5G standalone, management and network orchestration (MANO) and its derivative open-source projects.

On day 1 of the event, the TM Forum flagship annual Benchmark Report – exploring how industry leaders across the world are tackling some of the most pressing challenges in securing future growth- sponsored by Infovista – will be released. Senior executives from Infovista and other sponsors of the report will take part in a panel discussion to explore its findings and the implications on the telecommunications industry.

Newly released details of Infovista’s network lifecycle automation capability and use cases will be available at its virtual booth, which will include an exclusive set of content.

Product experts will be available to discuss the latest releases across the Infovista portfolio, which includes:

Discussing how these innovations benefit its customers today, sharing insights into its latest successes enabling some of the world’s largest and most advanced networks – such as Rakuten Mobile, Ooredoo and Colt – to benefit from the efficiency and business agility gains of the latest industry technology advancements

Demonstrating its 5G roll-out solutions, starting with first-to-market 5G network solutions that include the latest generation of 3D digital maps, 5G planning and 5G network testing.

Discussing and demonstrating the latest innovations across its networks product portfolio, including: The world’s first AI/ML-based wireless planning prediction model (Artificial Intelligence Model – AIM), enabling mobile operators to make prediction runtime up to 3 times faster and deliver network plans that are 25% more accurate The recently launched testing solution for Single Site Verification (SSV) The cloud-native by design KLERITY 2.1 platform, which supports experience assurance for 5G Standalone networks

Demonstrating the use of AI to accurately predict audio quality, supporting verification of VoNR service quality for established 5G networks, avoiding the cost of implementing and tuning third-party solutions

Discussing its strategy for the cloudification of its solutions and its partnerships with cloud service providers such as Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud

“Automation has become a target for network operators for many years now, and the growing complexity and fluidity of networks as the industry adopts ever-increasing levels of virtualization only serves to increase the urgency of this shift,” said Franco Messori, Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer at Infovista. “From optimizing network ROI to accelerating network and service rollouts and monetizing advanced new revenue streams, automation today is critical to business success. At TM Forum’s Digital Transformation World Series, we’ll be showing how a holistic NLA approach that takes advantage of Infovista’s full suite of products can enable advanced automation use cases across all phases of next-gen networks lifecycle and deliver tangible business benefits for the CSPs and enterprises.”

To learn more about the NLA use cases and meet with Infovista during TM Forum Digital Transformation World Series, please visit this page: https://pages.infovista.com/DTW21-registration.html?utm_source=Website&utm_medium=Website&utm_campaign=2209-WW-NLA-GN-DTW.

About Infovista

Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation, powers complex intelligent networks to ensure they deliver brilliant user experience, maximizing productivity and efficiency, securely. At the core of the company’s approach are automation and analytics, enabling Infovista software solutions to span the entire network lifecycle. From managing service legacy networks to optimizing 5G deployments, from providing applications visibility to securing and controlling the extended edge, Infovista helps Communications Service Providers and Enterprises to fully unlock their digital business potential. More than 1,700 customers, including 350 Mobile Network Operators, around the world rely on Infovista. www.infovista.com

