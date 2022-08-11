Enables 360° Assurance and multi-phase automation use cases from a single platform for the first time

Paris, France – August 11th, 2022 – Infovista, the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA), today announced details of its participation at TM Forum’s Digital Transformation World (Copenhagen: 20-22 September 2022) as a Silver Partner and exhibitor. Infovista’s theme at the event is ‘Automated Assurance & Operations is here, powered by NLA’ and focuses on how Ativa™ is today enabling leading global digital service providers (DSPs) to unlock new monetization opportunities while optimizing OPEX, through its pre-integrated Automated Assurance & Operations solutions. The solutions, powered by NLA, combine horizontally and vertically correlated network and service intelligence with AI/ML-driven automated network and service operations.

Infovista experts will be on hand at its dedicated exhibition booth and meeting area to demonstrate its latest innovations, including Ativa and the first 360° Assurance solutions powered by NLA, that correlate and automate assurance workflows across customer, service and resource domains. Infovista experts will reveal how innovative new multi-phase NLA use cases that extend beyond the traditional functional remit of service assurance into Network Planning & Optimization (NPO) and Network Testing (NT) – such as Smart CAPEX and Precision Drive Testing™ – are enabled by Infovista’s NLA cloud platform, through advanced cloud-native capabilities including AIOps, zero-touch configuration, digital twin modelling and integrated active testing.

Infovista executives will participate in the event agenda, alongside leading operators such as Rakuten, to provide thought leadership on maximizing the benefits of NLA; and will be available for exclusive meetings to discuss how Infovista customers are realizing CAPEX, OPEX and quality of experience (QoE) benefits through Automated Assurance & Operations and NLA.

"5G and cloudified Telco networks are not only transforming the services DSPs can deliver, they are also transforming the DSP organization itself. Traditional NOC and SOC systems operate in silos and, without a cloud-native architecture, are no longer fit for purpose. Bridging gaps is an expensive and risky challenge," said Franco Messori, Chief Product Strategy & Transformation Officer, Infovista. "Our new Ativa offer supports DSPs to automate assurance, operations, and zero-touch configuration. Ativa helps DSPs to maximize ROI, shorten time to value with intelligent automation, optimize OPEX with agile network operations, create new revenue streams with innovative applications for monetization of SLA-backed 5G services, and optimize systems TCO not just for 5G operations but also for previous investments in 4G. This year at TM Forum Digital Transformation World, we showcase our portfolio of Network Lifecycle Automation-NLA and Automated Assurance & Operations solutions and demonstrate how it simplifies the network, service, and customer management.”

Infovista’s full participation at the event includes:

– Demonstrating the new Ativa suite of applications and pre-integrated solutions for Automated Assurance & Operations, including:

End-to-end service monitoring and troubleshooting for fixed and mobile voice (VoLTE, VoIP, VoWifi), OTT video, broadband, IoT and business services

for fixed and mobile voice (VoLTE, VoIP, VoWifi), OTT video, broadband, IoT and business services End-to-end network monitoring and troubleshooting for 5G (including 5G Standalone), 2G-4G, wireline and transport network domains

– Demonstrating its end-to-end portfolio of solutions for 5G, designed to optimize CAPEX, OPEX, time-to-market (TTM) and quality of experience (QoE) at each stage of 5G roll-out, deployment and operations, powered by a single cloud platform, including:

360° Assurance for 5G Slicing – Enabling slice SLA performance

– Enabling slice SLA performance Smart CAPEX – Optimizing network cell site densification and expansion by correlating and optimizing predicted business outcomes such as revenue, churn, QoE and ROI, using digital twin based ‘what-if scenario’ analysis, augmented by operational and business data

– Optimizing network cell site densification and expansion by correlating and optimizing predicted business outcomes such as revenue, churn, QoE and ROI, using digital twin based ‘what-if scenario’ analysis, augmented by operational and business data Precision Drive-Testing – Minimizing time, effort and skill in drive and walk testing with optimized routes and guided workflows, using network signal propagation data

– Discussing its new cloud-native NLA Cloud Platform, and how it powers multi-phase NLA use cases that extend beyond Automated Assurance & Operations into network planning & optimization, and network deployment and testing, with shared capabilities including:

Shared analytics engines spanning cross-domain modelling & correlation, predictive and prescriptive analytics using AI/ML, and intelligent policy management engines

spanning cross-domain modelling & correlation, predictive and prescriptive analytics using AI/ML, and intelligent policy management engines Shared automation engines including workflow automation, root-cause analysis automation, automated ‘what-if scenario’ analysis, and automated network configuration and orchestration

including workflow automation, root-cause analysis automation, automated ‘what-if scenario’ analysis, and automated network configuration and orchestration Shared user and developer resources for mapping, modelling, configuration and use case co-creation

for mapping, modelling, configuration and use case co-creation Advanced cloud-native platform architecture leveraging modern open-source technologies, including fully containerized and disaggregated functionality, support for Kubernetes, support for use cases involving distributed deployments, and multi-tenancy

leveraging modern open-source technologies, including fully containerized and disaggregated functionality, support for Kubernetes, support for use cases involving distributed deployments, and multi-tenancy Advanced platform orchestration for compute and storage cost-efficiency, cloud agnostic deployment (public, private, hybrid and multi-cloud), elastic scalability, and continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD)

– Participating in an executive panel discussion alongside leading vendors and CSPs such as Rakuten: “Adopting a pragmatic approach to E2E network automation”, on 21st September

– Launching the 2022 TMF Benchmark Report: “Telco Growth Revisited” co-sponsored by Infovista, at an exclusive launch reception on 21st September, with exclusive commentary from leading TM Forum analysts

– Discussing the findings of an upcoming TM Forum survey and report, sponsored by Infovista, summarizing the perspectives and priorities of global industry leaders at Tier 1 CSPs on the business challenges addressed by network lifecycle automation (NLA), and recommendations for CSPs on how to realize the full benefits of NLA



Infovista’s executives and technology experts will be available (booth #223) to share insights into its strategies and case studies, including some of the world’s largest and most advanced networks, such as Rakuten Mobile, Ooredoo and Zain, and how Infovista is today helping them to benefit from the efficiency and business agility gains of the latest industry technology advancements, including 5G SA and Open RAN.

About Infovista

Infovista is the global leader in network lifecycle automation (NLA) for the next-gen networks era. With its unique NLA approach, Infovista allows communications service providers (CSPs) and enterprises to improve their network performance and customer experience, optimize their productivity, and reduce their costs, while maximizing return on their investments. Spanning the entire network lifecycle, Infovista’s products and solutions leverage an open, integrated, cloud native portfolio that automates tasks, flows, analytics, and decisions to the greatest extent possible. More than 1,700 customers, including 400 Mobile Network Operators, around the world rely on Infovista to plan, design, deploy, test, operate, support, optimize, evolve, report on and monetize their networks – www.infovista.com

