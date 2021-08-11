New entity secures USD$5.45 million in Series A funding to accelerate the delivery of an end-to-end full-stack risk management solution to support compliance with global standards and to meet ESG requirements

Inmarsat, the world leader in global mobile satellite communications, global growth equity firm Atlantic Bridge and US-based ‘born in the cloud’ software developer Civic Connect have today launched Insight Terra, to respond to the risk management and environmental monitoring needs of mining organisations worldwide. The new entity builds on Tailings Insight – an award-winning integrated solution for monitoring mine tailings facilities in real-time, and the cloud-based Insight Platform – the technology that underpins the solution, resulting from Inmarsat’s two year collaboration with Civic Connect.

To drive its aggressive growth strategy, Insight Terra has secured USD$5.45 million in Series A funding, led by Atlantic Bridge, with additional participation from Globalive and JLR Star. Civic Connect will be the majority owner of Insight Terra initially, while Inmarsat will retain an equity stake in Insight Terra and a seat on the new company’s board of directors.

Insight Terra provides a fully integrated end-to-end data management solution for the mining sector, built around three core elements:

Edge-based data ingestion, validation and aggregation from sensors, historians and other data sources;

Inmarsat’s global, all-weather L-band satellite connectivity, to ensure ultra-reliable real-time data transfer from the mine site to the cloud-based Insight Platform; and

The Insight Platform that curates and validates the data to make it available in real-time on a visually compelling customizable dashboard.

While monitoring mine tailings is a key focus initially, the solution will be used to support a multitude of environmental and infrastructure monitoring use cases more broadly in mining, including water management and pit wall stability. Outside of the mining sector, use cases for geo-hazard monitoring and risk management in adjacent sectors include freshwater reservoirs, hydroelectric dams, landslide monitoring and other critical infrastructure monitoring.

Insight Terra CEO Alastair Bovim said: “We are delighted to have established Insight Terra as an independent and agile company that will provide our customers in the mining sector with a proven enterprise-grade risk management solution that works anywhere. The formation of Insight Terra as a specialised Platform-as-a-Service provider by Inmarsat, along with funding from Atlantic Bridge, will enable us to help mining companies monitor their tailings facilities and manage associated risks more effectively. This will be key as the sector faces increasing pressure to comply with the new global industry standard for tailings management, and to meet Environmental, Social, and Governance requirements from investors and regulators. Beyond tailings monitoring we will be developing additional innovative environmental monitoring offerings, to support use cases that drive actionable insight.”

Gregory Curtin, Ph.D., Founder of Civic Connect, will be joining Insight Terra as its President, partnering with Mr. Bovim to chart the new company’s strategic direction. Mr. Curtin said: “The entire Civic Connect team is excited to be a key part in the launch of Insight Terra, and to be leading the global market for environmental and infrastructure risk management at such a critical time given the exigencies of climate change, the pandemic and global digital transformation. Insight Terra has an incredibly important role to play in protecting people from the environment, and the environment from people, during these challenging times.”

Commenting on the launch, Mike Carter, President, Inmarsat Enterprise, said: “Inmarsat’s L-band connectivity is uniquely suited to enabling environmental monitoring solutions where reliable, real-time data transfer is paramount. We are proud to be supporting Insight Terra’s growth with both our connectivity and strategic investment, and will work closely with the team to ensure mining organisations across the globe can operate more efficiently, safely and sustainably.”

Kevin Dillon, Managing Partner at Atlantic Bridge, said: “Insight Terra is uniquely positioned to deliver environmental risk management solutions to its customers with differentiated technology and a world class, very experienced management team. We are thrilled to be co-leading the investment round and strongly believe that Insight Terra will deliver great value to its customers and provide a true ESG solution to the industries it serves.”

ENDS

Contacts for media enquiries:

Inmarsat

Jonathan Sinnatt / Matthew Knowles

Corporate Communications

Tel: +44 (0)20 7728 1518/1355

press@inmarsat.com

Inmarsat Enterprise

Alex Sowden / Charlotte Kelly

Spreckley PR

Tel: +44 (0)20 7388 9988

inmarsat@spreckley.co.uk

James Grisbrook

Director of Marketing and Communications, Inmarsat Enterprise

Tel: +44 (0)7872 158548

james.grisbrook@inmarsat.com

ABOUT INMARSAT

Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world’s most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat’s long-established global distribution network includes not only the world’s leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance.

The company has an unrivalled track record of operating the world’s most reliable global mobile satellite telecommunications networks, sustaining business and mission critical safety & operational applications for more than 40 years. It is also a major driving force behind technological innovation in mobile satellite communications, sustaining its leadership through a substantial investment and a powerful network of technology and manufacturing partners.

Inmarsat operates across a diversified portfolio of sectors with the financial resources to fund its business strategy and holds leading positions in the Maritime, Government, Aviation and Enterprise satcoms markets, operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high-quality partner to its customers across the globe.

For further information, follow us: Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram.

ABOUT ATLANTIC BRIDGE

Atlantic Bridge is a €1.2 Billion Pan European Technology Growth Firm founded in 2004 by successful technology entrepreneurs and executives. With offices in London, Dublin, Munich, Paris, Palo Alto, and Beijing, Atlantic Bridge invests in deep technology sectors such as Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Real Time Big Data. With 8 Funds under management and over 80 portfolio companies, the Firm leverages its deep operational experience and unrivalled networks to help build and scale companies into global market leaders across Europe, the US and Asia.

For further information, please visit www.abven.com.