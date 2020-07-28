Industry Leader Prysmian Group Files Legal Proceedings for Patents’ Infringements Against Competitor to Protect R&D Investments

Milan, 28 July, 2020 - Prysmian Group, one of world’s leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry, announced the filing of two legal proceedings against a competitor company in the field of telecom cables. As an industry leader committed to the supply and promotion of innovative products as the key component for future-proof broadband networks, the Group has undertaken intense R&D activities and major investments during the years, and its telecom cables can now boast the industry record for fibre count and density, with many innovative patents filed in the field of optical cables and related technologies.

In order to protect its technology and investment against any unauthorized use of its patents, Prysmian has filed patent infringement cases related to the unauthorized use of Prysmian's European Patents EP1668392 B1 ("EP ‘392") and EP 2390700 B1 ("EP ‘700"), in Germany. The two complaints were filed before the District Court of Munich.

The European Patent EP ‘392 relates to telecommunication optical cables, and in particular to a telecommunication optical cable with a highly reduced diameter.

The European Patent EP ‘700 relates to optical fibre telecommunications cables, particularly bundled cable units containing optical fibres.

Prysmian Group Telecom

Prysmian Group Telecom is among the world leaders in the telecom cable systems industry. With sales exceeding €1.6 billion and 27 plants, Prysmian Group Telecom is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, technologies and know-how, serving the major global telecom industries. Prysmian Group’s Telecom BU manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of proprietary optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales exceeding €11 billion, about 29,000 employees in over 50 countries and 106 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.

