Acquisition to offer cutting edge solutions incorporating the power of AI within Supply Chain

London, United Kingdom, 01-Nov-2022: InspireXT today announced the acquisition of NaturalAI platform (“NaturalAI”) from CLA International. NaturalAI is a next generation low code artificial intelligence (AI) platform focused on conversation automation. NaturalAI is a cutting-edge AI and natural language processing (NLP) technology. This move by InspireXT (amongst the top 10 Supply Chain Management solution providers in Europe) is strategically aligned with offering its customers key benefits by delivering enhanced capabilities across its “Connected” set of innovative solutions and industry portfolio.

Joshua Kaiser, developer of Natural AI, commented ‘With its position as a trusted brand and recognised leader in Supply Chain solutions, InspireXT presents the ideal partner to leverage NaturalAI’s technology platform to drive greater levels of automation across supply chains around the globe’.

Mr. Manish Popli, Executive Vice President at InspireXT stated ‘With this acquisition, InspireXT is strongly positioned to accelerate its growth by combining its existing expertise in Supply Chain with edge AI capabilities for the benefit of our customers’.

About InspireXT:

InspireXT delivers transformational Supply Chain solutions enabled by Cloud technology. By leveraging our clients existing technological investments and augmenting them with our own IP assets we bring together end to end business process and technology expertise to deliver tangible outcomes for the business. With our specialised expertise in Supply Chain processes, we offer our clients a fresh perspective and the art of the possible to help achieve their business goals.

Our aim is to help our clients in diverse Industries such as Manufacturing, Retail, Life Sciences, and others to navigate complex Supply Chain challenges. Our expertise in architecture, data management, and supply chain business processes are central to making our customers’ end-to-end value chain more agile, resilient, and transparent.

