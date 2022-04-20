Brands both big and small feature and include the likes of: Al Jazeera; BBC; Blood Cancer; BUPA; NHS; Places for People; Rackspace; Takeda

This year for the first time, we will countdown the Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces in reverse order

Top 5 Inspiring Workplaces across each business category will also be announced

Special recognition winners will also be announced for outstanding work across: Culture & Purpose; Leadership; Wellbeing; Inclusion; Communication; Experience

Exclusive gala dinner being held at the Kia Oval in London – nearly sold out

London – April 20, 2022: Today The Inspiring Workplaces Group announced its first ever Top 50 Inspiring Workplaces across EMEA. The order of the Top 50 will be announced at the Gala Dinner held at the Kia Oval in London on May 24, 2022.

In a newly revamped awards programme, the IW Awards asked each organisation that entered to complete the same form - a form that consisted of six key elements:

Culture & Purpose

Leadership

Wellbeing

Inclusion

Communication

Experience

The leaders in each of the elements will be recognised for their achievements on the night.

We will also be announcing the Top 5 organisations across each category based upon business size:

Small

Medium

Large

Enterprise

Non-Profit

Every organisation within the Top 50 will be awarded a certificate and online assets to promote their achievements and have the opportunity to take away an iconic trophy.

Founder of Inspiring Workplaces, Matt Manners said, “We have been recognising organisations and the inspirational people within them for over eight years now. This year, we wanted to evolve the awards to represent the way the world of work is evolving too. Congratulations to all the finalists. We can’t wait to share these stories and promote the inspirational work they are doing day-in-day-out.”

For more information please visit our online communities where every finalist has been individually announced:

The Inspiring Workplaces Group will be announcing North America’s finalists on April 27, 2022.

About Inspiring Workplaces – change the world

Inspiring Workplaces is the result of the merger of the Employee Engagement Awards and the Employee Engagement Alliance. It is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Africa and Australasia. Inspiring Workplaces™, believes in recognising and shaping the new, forward-thinking organizations of the future. By shedding the light on these innovative workplaces, Inspiring Workplaces helps to encourage positive change in workplaces as well as provide a source of inspiration and education for those who seek it.

