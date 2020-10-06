Global – October 06, 2020 – Inspiring Workplaces today announces its complete 2020 #Engagement101 list. Compiled with contributions from all around the globe, the list includes top influencers, practitioners and experts in the world of Employee Engagement and Experience.

This is the fourth time the annual list has been published, but the first time as Inspiring Workplaces (formerly The Employee Engagement Awards and Alliance). It recognises people from all walks of business: the boardroom, HR, wellbeing, employee experience, diversity & inclusion, internal communications, finance, technology and entrepreneurs. Each one has made a significant contribution to the development of Employee Engagement and the world of work.

Some inspire action, some educate, some recognise, and some have influence via social media. Some rip up the old and create new ways to engage people. But, all of the #Engagement101s are passionate about people and humanising the workplace.

The #Engagement101 is updated every year to take account of changes in the discipline and to recognise the people who have contributed something new.

Matt Manners, founder of Inspiring Workplaces, said: “Our organization’s purpose is to change the world, through the world of work. We created this list to be a source of inspiration. We want it to trigger people to emulate the #Engagement101 and inspire others from all walks of life. Now we are going to take it to the next level and collaborate with this community to deliver valuable outputs for the wider world of work. Watch this space over the next 12 months.”

Profiling and co-creating with the #Engagement101

Some of the 101s will be invited to speak at various events online and offline – a perfect opportunity to draw inspiration from their thinking and to meet them face-to-face.

Throughout 2020 and 2021 we will be collaborating with this influencer community to create valuable outputs: guides, ebooks, webinars and much more for the wider world of work.

You can see the full 2020 #Engagement101 List below - listed in alphabetical order.

Alex Allen

David Beeney

April Bembridge

Josh Bersin

Helen Bissett

Steve Boese

Bruce Bolger

Amy Brann

Emma Bridger

Matt Burns

Rob Catalano

Jill Christensen

Carmen Collins

Debra Corey

David D’souza

Shereen Daniels

Traci Deveau

Jo Dodds

David Ducheyne

Chris Dyer

Amy Edmondson

Guy Ellis

Chester Elton

Gifty Enright

Ben Eubanks

Gregory F.Simpson

Jenni Field

Francis Frei

Steven Frost

Anne Fulton

Lewis Garrad

Jasmine Gartner

Jessica George

David Gill

Francesca Gino

Amy Goldfinger

China Gorman

Chuck Gose

Anthony Gray

David Green

Kevin Grossman

Jerry Gule

Keith Hatter

Aaron Hurst

Kate Jones

Kelly Joscelyne

Charlie Judy

Jill Katz

Bob Kelleher

Damon Klotz

Kevin Kruse

Kimberly Lanier

Jason Lauritsen

Josh Levine

David Littlechild

Aimee Lucas

Meghan M. Biro

Pearl Maphoshe

Ester Martinez

Debbie Mcgrath

Carmen Medina

Lise Michaud

Rachel Miller

Brett Minchington

Jacob MorganGethin Nadin

Bob Nelson

Misty Oratokhai

Jody Ordioni

Thandi Orleyn

Stephen Owen

Advita Patel

Sesil Pir

Eugenio Pirri

Christopher Rainey

Stuart Rhys Thomas

Richard Roberts

Russell Robinson

Jane Roques-Shaw

Enrique Rubio

Steph Ryter

Asif Sadiq

Céline Schillinger

Lars Schmidt

Lance Secretan

Kim Seeling Smith

Vanessa Shaw

Brad Shuck

David Ssegawa

Matt Stephens

Julie Sullivan

Bruce Temkin

Perry Timms

Sean Trainor

Mike Vacanti

Karin Volo

Jeff Waldman

Lindsay Wolff Logsdon

Gamiel Yafai

Heather Younger

David Zinger

Are you an influencer within your world of work? Enter Inspiring Leaders Now.

2020 has brought some of the most challenging socio-economic times people will ever face. And with them a real test of leadership. Inspiring Leaders 2020 is a vehicle to recognize people who have stepped up to help individuals, teams and organizations navigate personal and business challenges, and make a contribution to make their business, their community and the world a better place.

We believe these leaders – who can be at any level in an organisation – from the frontline to the C-suite – possess the characteristics above. We want the award submissions to shine a light on these qualities.

Nominate a leader that has stepped up during 2020: https://www.inspiring-workplaces.com/awards/inspiring-leaders/

About Inspiring Workplaces – change the world

Inspiring Workplaces is the result of the merger of the Employee Engagement Awards and the Employee Engagement Alliance. It is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Africa and Australasia. Part of its profits fund the Inspiring Workplaces Foundation, a not-for-profit organization designed to create the inspiring leaders of tomorrow. Full information on The Inspiring Workplaces Awards can be seen here https://www.inspiring-workplaces.com/awards/

