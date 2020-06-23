Created by the merger of The Employee Engagement Awards and Employee Engagement Alliance

NYC - June 23, 2020 – Employees all over the world have a new champion with the launch today of Inspiring Workplaces™ (IW). The aim of Inspiring Workplaces is bold, to positively change the world through the world of work.

Inspiring Workplaces™ was created by the merger of The Employee Engagement Alliance and The Employee Engagement Awards. It believes in recognizing and shaping the new, forward-thinking organizations of the future. By shedding the light on these innovative workplaces, it helps to encourage positive change in workplaces as well as provide a source of inspiration and education for those who seek it.

Inspiring Workplaces

At the heart of this new business is the engagement and commitment of a community of Inspirers to create a movement that changes the world for the better. No matter where people are in the world; whether they work in HR, Comms, Culture, Engagement, Experience, D&I, Brand, Finance or the boardroom; whether they’re a one-man-band or a multinational, they have a home in this community as long as they want to inspire change in the world.

Matt Manners, Founder & CEO, Inspiring Workplaces Group, says: “The Covid-19 pandemic has forced businesses to change in ways many leaders never thought possible. So, we believe the creation of Inspiring Workplaces is very timely as it will help sustain the momentum of positive change at work.

“Whilst we still deeply believe in the positive impact of improving the Employee Experience to drive Engagement, we believe these words no longer encompass everything we are trying to achieve. Engagement, experience, culture, purpose, wellbeing, diversity… they all ultimately lead to an inclusive and psychologically safe culture that allows people to bring their true selves to work, be inspired by the purpose of the business and the people they work alongside. Giving people the freedom to develop and perform at their best, transforms organizations and the lives within them. Inspiring Workplaces is the new home for professionals all over the world that share these beliefs.”

Become an Inspirer to help shape the future of work

Inspiring Workplaces is looking to enable their community to change the world by improving the world of work. By becoming an Inspirer, members of community will:

Have VIP content access before the rest of the world

Be given community discounts to our conferences & awards worldwide

Have access to world-class Learning & Development with bespoke community rates from the IW Academy

Help create future leaders by becoming a mentor/mentee for the IW Foundation

Be able to attend and run Inspire events in their city

Have access to the IW community platform to network in real-time, 24/7

Be able to participate in a range of Inspiring Workplace activities that will inspire others to lead the change at work.

Merger Story

Five years ago, inspired by the difference the early adopters of employee engagement were making to people and organizations, Matt Manners, decided to create two sister companies to help accelerate the pace at which organizations embraced employee engagement to deliver a better employee experience.

The first was The Employee Engagement Awards. This had the goal of proving the positive impact of employee engagement by recognizing and sharing best practice approaches through conferences and awards. The second was The Employee Engagement Alliance. This had the aim of being the standard-bearer for professional development in employee engagement by delivering the inspiration, knowledge and tools to produce an employee experience that engages and energizes.

Having expanded into four continents, both have delivered against their aims. However, he recognized, thanks to a lot of constructive feedback, that the businesses can achieve much more together than we can apart. Hence, combining the strengths of the Awards and the Alliance to create Inspiring Workplaces™ – an organization with a much more ambitious goal. Its purpose is to change the world by improving the world of work – for everyone.

About Inspiring Workplaces – change the world

Inspiring Workplaces is the result of the merger of the Employee Engagement Awards and the Employee Engagement Alliance. It is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Africa and Australia. Part of its profits go to fund the Inspiring Workplaces Foundation, a not-for-profit organization designed to create the inspiring leaders of tomorrow. Full information on The Inspiring Workplaces Awards can be seen here https://www.inspiring-workplaces.com/awards/