Tallahassee, FL – March 24, 2020 - Intact, a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (‘CSP’) Authorized Azure Government and Corporate Direct Reseller, today announced the launch of its ReAccess® and PowerLine™ cloud services for government and corporate enterprises. Intact’s solutions simplify application migration to Microsoft Azure cloud services and support the emerging, unprecedented demand for sustainable, stable and secure work-at-home solutions.

ReAccess is a Microsoft Windows 10 application, catalog-listed and certified for deployment via Microsoft Azure AppSource and Microsoft Windows Store. ReAccess enables the recreation of existing database applications, as a fully compliant Cosmos DB application in Microsoft Azure, in as little as two hours (no-code).

Today, the COVID-19 pandemic is causing a strain on the Internet system because of the exponential growth in the number of people working from home. Applications normally used while at work are not accessible from home without specialized corporate VPNs (virtual private networks). Microsoft Access is an example of a common user app made unavailable by this crisis. ReAccess is an edge computing application that runs securely and directly on the user’s authenticated device. While working at home, users can access their ReAccess applications in the cloud. Connectivity to the cloud is handled automatically by ReAccess allowing end users to work offline. ReAccess (1) reduces strain on bandwidth, (2) alleviates VPN requirements, and (3) ensures compliance with security and policies.

PowerLine is an enterprise grade cloud service managing automated Microsoft Azure cloud application delivery. PowerLine enables rapid and cost-effective application design and delivery for database, storage, compute, security and network services. PowerLine is always on and available to use without configuration, ensuring data is always secured with encryption at rest. Big data and analytics are easy because they are services integrated with Office 365 and Microsoft Power Platform. PowerLine is certified and deployed in Global (Commercial) Cloud and U.S. Government Cloud (Impact Level 5), as standard.

Windows 7 operating system reached its end-of-extended-support on January 14, 2020. As a result, support ended for earlier versions of Microsoft Access and other database application software (e.g. VB6, FoxPro and D-base). Legacy applications like Microsoft Access are unstable in Windows 10. ReAccess with PowerLine cloud services solves the legacy application issues. ReAccess business applications provide reliable, user-friendly, and secure work-at-home solutions.

“COVID-19 is a unique global moment, forcing many systems and supply chains to re-evaluate how they do business. Businesses are looking for solutions to allow them to continue to operate their business and serve their customers,” said J. Larry Aultman, CEO of Intact. “This is an inflection point in many ways. Technological solutions that are now on the rise will allow telecommuting to become the norm, even in agencies and businesses that previously thought it impossible. Intact is pleased to lead the way to a truly secure remote office with our ReAccess and PowerLine solutions, which will prioritize essential workforces. Corporate enterprises with business-critical issues can employ our solutions to establish a work from home routine for the entire workforce simultaneously, where they were never able to before. We are excited by the prospect of helping so many essential organizations resolve their critical work from home hurdles.”

Intact is a Microsoft Gold Partner, Cloud Solution Provider (‘CSP’) Authorized Azure Government and Corporate Direct Reseller with a 39-year history of cutting-edge global industrial automation and computing systems. Today, the company is using its history to build the future, incorporating automation, artificial intelligence, and its no-code technology to solve wide-spread modern problems in legacy data systems and the modern workplace (work-at-home). The combination of ReAccess and PowerLine cloud services brings Access and other databases into a secure and resilient Microsoft Azure cloud, enabling compliance, access to data and fungible information to the enterprise.

ReAccess and PowerLine are available from Microsoft sources, partners, and directly from Intact for commercial and government use. U.S. federal, state, and local governments may procure through several contract vehicles, including GSA and the CenturyLink Alliant 2 federal GWAC (IDIQ) contract. ReAccess and PowerLine are also available as COTS under FAR-12.

