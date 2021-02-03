Aerospike, Tangent Works, Imply Druid and Confluent add to a growing partner portfolio to enhance Neural Technologies’ Optimus platform

SINGAPORE, 3 February 2021 – Neural Technologies announces it is working with a series of partners to offer an enhanced Optimus Platform to support the highly anticipated 5G network digital transformation. Used by leading telcos across the world for 30 years, the Optimus platform is now strengthened by new integrated data streaming, advanced machine learning and more.

To address the volumes of data that telcos produce daily, the newest partnership with Tangent Works’ InstantML solution will combine its advanced machine learning technology with the Optimus data integration platform to provide superior data quality and advanced forecasting. Together, it will enable telcos to use data as an asset to inform business decisions such as creating new 5G personalized services to foster customer loyalty.

“As communication service providers feel the pressure to invest in and deploy 5G infrastructure, we also feel the pressure to provide a one-stop digital transformation solution which will help telcos to maximize a return on investment,” said Martin Laesch, Chief Technology Officer at Neural Technologies. “Our commitment to our new partners will offer a wider breadth of integrated solutions to process the expected data volume growth of 5G to enhance customer service delivery, protect revenue and more.”

As customers demand quick customer service and real-time connectivity, low latency data processing is essential. The Aerospike Key-Value store enables Optimus’ data portal to fulfill customer service requests faster and with greater reliability.

“Leveraging Aerospike's market leading high performance real-time NoSQL database as an important data engine component in Optimus, Neural Technologies' customers have been able to process billions of data records to help inform every aspect of their end-customers' experience,” said David Kloc, Head of Global Channels Sales at Aerospike. “Using Aerospike inside Optimus enables quick decisions on customer operational profiles to inform customer charging processes and rating reconciliation. We are delighted to positively impact increased customer experience and revenue management with Optimus customers.”

To prepare for the new data wave from 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) applications, Optimus has partnered with Imply Druid to provide an integrated data lake that processes high volumes of usage data. This combined with the Neural Technologies’ Optimus Fraud and Revenue Assurance solutions will help to detect revenue leakages and protect the bottom line.

Laesch added, “Real-time data processing through pub/sub service is also growing rapidly to achieve modernised and cloud native application architecture. By integrating the Kafka data streaming solution in partnership with Confluent, Neural Technologies are able to help customers transform how event data are being consumed efficiently, effectively, decoupling the applications from the conventional tight point-to-point integration dependencies.”

“We are very excited about the prospects and opportunities that high volumes of data hold for telcos as 5G networks evolve. With our enhanced Optimus platform, global leading operators can maximize the value of data to fulfill the promise of 5G to customers as well as generate new revenue streams and protect the bottom line as the network becomes increasingly complex,” added Laesch.

About Neural Technologies

Neural Technologies brings Accord and Insight to an open digital world. Optimus, from Neural Technologies, can assist the enterprise in successfully digitizing its various business processes in the areas of Revenue Management, Digital Transformation and Customer Experience. Ultimately assisting enterprises in successfully completing their digital transformation journey and thereby propelling us all towards an open digital world. Neural Technologies has a global presence with customers in 45 countries worldwide. Founded in 1990, the company has built an international reputation for providing quality solutions to increase the bottom-line for its customers around the globe.