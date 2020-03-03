LONDON, U.K., 03 March, 2020 – LexisNexis Enterprise Solutions and iManage today announced seamless, out-of-the-box integration between the latest versions of their respective market-leading platforms LexisNexis® Visualfiles™ for legal workflow and case management, and iManage Work for document and email management. This integration written by LexisNexis enables organisations to optimise their investment in both platforms as well as enhance the value of these business-critical solutions. The rich workflow functionality of Visualfiles, combined with the advanced document management capability of iManage Work, delivers exceptional flexibility to customers in the way they can provide legal services to their clients.

This integration represents a customer-oriented and forward-looking partnership between two market leaders to help customers overcome their business problems today, while safe in the knowledge that their technology will evolve to support the challenges of tomorrow.

LexisNexis engaged with multiple clients during the development of this integration between Visualfiles and iManage Work in order to ensure customer requirements were met and to benefit from some great ideas as the solution was evolving.

Tom Humberstone, IT Applications & Development Manager at top 20 UK law firm, Womble Bond Dickinson, said, "We have made significant investment in both iManage Work and Visualfiles. It’s great to see two vendors working closely together to deliver integrated solutions that support our strategic direction and development plans. Visualfiles provides us with the platform and tooling to extend our case and matter management footprint in the business."

The Visualfiles and iManage Work integration is ‘out-of-the-box’ and simple to install. For customers requiring customisation for specific use-case scenarios, Visualfiles includes new powerful workflow commands that allows tailored operation of the integration to meet specific business needs. This enables a client to build business solutions that exactly match the way they want to operate, catering for any bespoke document handling requirements.

“The Visualfiles platform is all about openness, flexibility and interoperability,” Nigel Williams, Head of Product at LexisNexis Enterprise Solutions, commented. “Workflow and document management capabilities are intrinsic to many organisations and through this partnership with iManage, we are providing customers not only the ability to derive the most value from these fantastic solutions, but also the flexibility to use them in the way that suits their firm best. Organisations adopt technologies at their own pace and many of our customers aspire to adopt cloud technology. We are always working towards that future point and we are delighted to work with iManage, building future-proofed solutions.”

Customers implementing this integration will benefit from complete, real-time visibility of documents and emails, regardless of which system they were originally filed into. The highest levels of security will be maintained as the integration respects the security, compliance and audit demands of both the solutions.

“Our customers expect the best applications and we are always keen to strengthen relationships with market-leading vendors to provide them the solutions they need,” Geoff Hornsby, General Manager EMEA, iManage Inc., said. “LexisNexis Visualfiles is a proven and leading solution in the legal workflow and case management space, and it makes sense for us to work in close partnership together to deliver an integrated, best-of-breed solution to customers.”

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 130 countries with 10,000 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries.

Lexis® Visualfiles™ is offered by LexisNexis® Enterprise Solutions (www.lexisnexis-es.co.uk). A legal workflow and case management system, the solution can optimise almost any process in any business to help save time and money, use resources more effectively, and provide client service excellence. More than 30,000 individuals in over 300 organisations use Visualfiles today.

About iManage

iManage transforms how professionals in legal, accounting and financial services get work done by combining artificial intelligence, security and risk mitigation with market leading document and email management. iManage automates routine cognitive tasks, provides powerful insights and streamlines how professionals work, while maintaining the highest level of security and governance over critical client and corporate data. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organisations in over 65 countries – including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments – rely on iManage to deliver great client work – securely.

